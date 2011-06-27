Vehicle overview

The 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe is a unique sort of two-door car. It weighs 200 pounds more than a Mercedes G-Class and costs $200,000 more than the average American home. It's also the only coupe with rearward-opening doors. This Rolls-Royce may be the two-door version of the Phantom sedan, but it is still an extravaganza of regal size, prestige and presence, and it's also more responsive to drive. If you want something truly special to put in your garage, this is it.

As you'd imagine, most of the creature comforts found in regular luxury cars are onboard the stately Phantom Coupe. But then there are the countless touches of class and extravagance that go that extra premium mile. Every surface is covered in rich leather, adorned in veneer or fashioned from chrome. The carpets are made of deep-pile sheepskin that'll have you bringing slippers along for the ride. The RR logos in the 21-inch wheels don't spin. The doors open rearward for a graceful entry and exit. The trunk opens with a two-piece "picnic" lid. Then there's the optional "Starlight Headliner," which turns the interior roof into a starry night with fiber-optic lights and holes punched individually by hand. Extensive customization options ensure that no two will be exactly alike.

However, much of that is available on the other Rolls-Royce Phantom models (sedan and Drophead Coupe convertible). Rolls has attempted to set the Coupe apart with driving dynamics that are a bit edgier than what its siblings offer. Stiffer rear dampers and modified spring rates firm up the suspension without noticeably affecting ride quality, and a thicker rear antiroll bar is said to reduce body lean in hard cornering. The steering wheel rim is slightly thicker and supposedly offers more road feel, and a Sport button on the wheel itself activates a more aggressive transmission mode. These tweaks don't exactly turn the Phantom Coupe into a sports car, but they do make for a more driver-centric experience than you'd expect from something that's 18 feet long and 5,800 pounds.

Of course, paying more than $400,000 for any car seems a little nutty. But then again, the Phantom Coupe is as much a "car" as the Queen is a little old lady. You're paying for the entire Rolls-Royce experience, including the ability to cruise down the road and draw glances from everyone with a working set of eyes. You may get a bit of that with an Aston Martin DB9, Bentley Continental GT or Maserati GranTurismo, but not in the same way. There is nothing else like the 2010 Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe on the road, and by George, for this much money, there had better not be.