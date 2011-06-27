  1. Home
2017 Ram Promaster City Review

Pros & Cons

  • Payload ratings are higher than most rivals
  • Cargo area is large and versatile
  • Engine delivers respectable power and efficiency
  • Doesn't offer some desirable safety features and amenities
  • Transmission's occasionally clunky shifts
  • Tall, narrow profile makes it lean heavily when driving around corners
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Compact passenger and commercial vans have long been popular in Europe, particularly for businesses needing vehicles that can operate in tight, urban settings. Now these petite-sized vans are becoming more popular in the United States, too. A representative model is the 2017 Ram ProMaster City. With its European heritage (it's related to Europe's Fiat Doblò), the ProMaster City will appeal to companies interested in a more maneuverable and fuel-efficient light-duty hauler than the typical full-size van.

Ram offers the 2017 ProMaster City as both a two-passenger cargo van and a five-passenger "wagon." Although you can't stand upright inside this van as you can in the full-size ProMaster van (reviewed separately), its interior is spacious, and maximum cargo volume is larger than in most competitors. The ProMaster City's payload rating of nearly 1,900 pounds also surpasses most rivals.

All ProMaster City versions come with a 178-horsepower, 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine, a much larger engine than its Fiat counterpart. Acceleration is quite respectable for this class, as is fuel economy. On the move, the ProMaster City rides well enough for a commercial van, but its tall, narrow profile doesn't do its handling grip around turns any favors. This is one reason we don't consider the ProMaster City Wagon a great alternative to a five-passenger crossover SUV. A noisy cabin and limited safety features are other reasons.

For passenger van duty, the similarly priced Ford Transit Connect is a better option. It has lower payload limits but comes in two different wheelbase lengths. The passenger version also has additional amenities, including seven-passenger seating and leather upholstery. You might want to check out the Mercedes-Benz Metris, too. It's more of a midsize van and costs more, but you also get quite a bit more space and capability, including a 2,500-pound payload rating. At the other end of the range, you'll find the Nissan NV200 and Chevrolet City Express. These mechanically similar vans can't haul as much as the others, but if you don't carry heavy loads, it's hard to beat their rock-bottom pricing.

Overall, though, the ProMaster City makes a lot of sense if you need an affordable and capable cargo van for your business or organization.

Standard safety equipment on the 2017 Ram ProMaster City includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, hill start assist, trailer sway control and rollover mitigation. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are optional. Tech-based driver aids, such as blind-spot monitoring, aren't available, however.

2017 Ram Promaster City models

The 2017 Ram ProMaster City comes in Cargo and Wagon versions. With just two front seats, the Cargo van is made for hauling. The Wagon has a backseat and can carry five passengers. Each body style can offers two trim levels: Tradesman and Tradesman SLT for the Cargo van and base and SLT for the Wagon.

Standard equipment on the Tradesman and base vans includes 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, power front windows, cloth upholstery, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a front overhead storage bin, a 60/40-split folding rear seat (Wagon only), Bluetooth, and a four-speaker stereo with a USB port.

For the SLT trim levels, all of the above equipment comes standard along with body-color mirrors and bumpers, power-adjustable, heated mirrors, privacy glass, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver lumbar adjustment, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, upgraded cloth upholstery, cruise control and a Uconnect 5-inch touchscreen interface.

Available option packages include the Popular Entertainment group (second-row power windows, a six-speaker stereo, heated front seats), the Rear Back-Up Camera group (rear parking sensors and a rearview camera), the Lights and Wheels group (16-inch alloy wheels and foglights) and a tow package with a Class III hitch.

Other ProMaster City options include roof rails, cargo partitions for the Cargo van, a rear window defroster and wiper/washer, remote start, a navigation system (in combination with the 5-inch touchscreen), a Wi-Fi hot spot and satellite radio.

The 2017 Ram ProMaster City is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 178 hp and 174 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels. The ProMaster's EPA-estimated fuel economy is 24 mpg combined (21 city/28 highway).

Payload capacity is rated at 1,883 pounds, tops among smaller commercial vans. You'd have to size up to the Mercedes Metris to get a higher payload rating. Properly equipped, the ProMaster City can tow 2,000 pounds, the same as the Ford Transit Connect.

Driving

The 2017 Ram ProMaster City's 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine generates enough power in normal driving, but attempting to quickly accelerate to highway speeds with a full load of cargo might be another matter. That's true for all vehicles in this class, though. The nine-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly and keeps engine speeds low for maximum highway mpg, but it's also prone to clunky low-speed gear changes, such as when crawling in traffic.

With an independent multilink rear suspension and relatively low ride height, the ProMaster delivers a smooth ride and stable handling, but not the kind of agility you'd get in a crossover SUV. And as with most vans, the cabin is fairly noisy at speed. Keep these things in mind if you're considering the ProMaster City as a family hauler.

Interior

Typical of small commercial vans, the Ram ProMaster City has a simple interior that prioritizes function. There are plenty of storage slots and simple dial-and-button controls for common functions. The available Uconnect interface, a touchscreen system we like in other Fiat Chrysler vehicles for its crisp graphics and quick responses, is a boon for users who plan to spend several hours a day in the van.

The Cargo version of the ProMaster City has 131.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the front seats. That's about 3 cubic feet more than the Transit Connect and 9 cubic feet more than the NV200. You'd have to size up to the Metris and its 186 cubic feet to get more. In five-passenger configuration, the ProMaster City has 74.1 cubic feet of space behind the second row and 101.7 cubic feet with the rear seats folded.

A low cargo floor height and 48.4 inches between the wheelwells (enough to load a full-size pallet) offer exceptional versatility for delivery services and mobile workshops. The ProMaster City also features 60/40-split rear doors (the smaller of the two doors opens curbside). Both doors default to a 90-degree opening but can swing a full 180 degrees once you release a hinge latch.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Ram Promaster City.

5(22%)
4(11%)
3(0%)
2(56%)
1(11%)
2.8
9 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good value, lots of room.
zach berdan,09/30/2016
Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I was looking for a rig that could haul gear and furniture and double as a recreation vehicle for bike, kayak, camping, etc. with decent gas mpg and fwd. In a word versatility that was fun to drive. I found the Promaster city wagon after the local Ford dealer wasn't even carrying the passenger Ford Transit and the salesman looked at me like I had something growing out of my head. This was the only Promaster City Wagon on the lot so I guess the versatile Eurovan has yet to catch on. I hate the lack of versatility/space in minivans and crossovers b/c of seating and finish. I recently bought this for clearing out an estate and for long trips. It's been a smooth ride so far. There is plenty of head room and room to bed down for the night or long haul. Back seats can be removed to make more room or tumble forward. Ideal for one or two people on a long haul. Lots of cargo space for moving gear and head space and shelf rack above windshield. Cruise control is a must but not standard. The cargo base is a tin can with 2 seats. The city wagon finishes the back with some plastic and fabric/sound dampening. You pretty much pay for anything extra. Decent fit and finish. Be forewarned: here in VT and with insurers it is deemed a truck/commercial vehicle b/c it has a truck base? so costs @$100 more to insure for a year. I am hoping after the break in period to get better mpg. Right now @23 hwy? 4 speaker Stereo is a little tinny but it is nice to take calls and play tunes via bluetooth, a new trick for this old dog, and I like the backup camera. City wagon was in short supply so no break from the msrp. Hard to get the features I wanted, pretty much had to take what is on the lot. Which was an ok set of features, camera, stereo, blutooth, cruise. I was unable to procure the rear defrost and wiper package. Rain driving means using the side mirrors which fold in btw, for parking. So far, so good. Lots of compliments and head turns around town. Good sight lines, though somewhat exposed, like you are driving around in an fish bowl. Roof rack is extra. Seat is comfortable for a big guy like me. Some have said the drive position is weird, but I don't mind it 33" arms, 30" inseam legs. I checked out the videos on line about it first and was happy to see it can haul a modest small size trailer too.
The penalty box
Scott,05/09/2018
Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I have been issued this vehicle as a ‘service’ van. It has been the most uncomfortable van I have had during my career. The driver seat is very uncomfortable after about 45 minutes of driving. The cab is cramped with little storage, none behind the seats. Why Chrysler decided that it wasn’t worth the extra $2.00 to equip this with variable speed intermittent wipers is beyond me. In the 33,000 miles that I have driven it so far, it has been in the shop twice for a bad front stabilizer/sway bar. The 2nd visit today and was advised by the dealership that the part is on back order. I suppose they are on back order because of how many they are replacing? Thankfully our fleet vehicles are rotated out after 80,000 miles. I hope and pray that my company doesn’t make the same mistake of selecting this vehicle again.
Own it for 40 days more than 20 in service departm
Yuri,01/27/2018
Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
First out of dealership steering wheel shakes and not aligned with the front wheels .Sliding door on the passenger side unlatched while driving 3 times .More then 4 attempts to solve the shaking steering wheel issue by the service department didn't helped .Ram Customer Care case manager unreachable .Left massages for 7 days include true costumer care services and didn't hear back .My first and defiantly last Chrysler/Fiat creation .Great design for small business/family car , very poor mechanical quality.
Not a good investment for new small business
John,01/31/2018
Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Own it for 40 days (820 miles) more then 20 days in service department .5 attempts to solve multiple mechanical issues . Case managers with Chrysler resolution team not responding for more then a week. Before you buying give yourself a favor and research online :"what is the car manufacturer with a lowest reliability rating" and make the decision after . If you buying anyway take two so you can use one while second in service department .
See all 9 reviews of the 2017 Ram Promaster City
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Ram Promaster City features & specs

