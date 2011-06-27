2019 Ram Promaster City
If you're looking for a versatile compact van, Ram offers the 2019 ProMaster City. Although you can't stand upright inside this van as you can in the much larger, full-size ProMaster van (reviewed separately), it's still a very practical option. There are two versions: a two-passenger cargo van and a five-passenger van (the Wagon). The interior is spacious in both. The maximum cargo volume of 131.7 cubic feet is larger than in most competitors, and the ProMaster City's payload rating of 1,885 pounds (or 1,760 pounds for the passenger version) is excellent for this class of vehicle.
All ProMaster City versions come with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 178 horsepower and 174 pound-feet of torque. Acceleration and fuel economy are both respectable for the class. On the move, the ProMaster City rides well enough for a commercial van, but its tall, narrow profile means turns should be navigated with some caution. This is one reason we don't consider the ProMaster City Wagon as an alternative to a five-passenger crossover SUV. A noisy cabin and limited safety features are other reasons.
For passenger van duty, the similarly priced and recently redesigned Ford Transit Connect is a better option. It has lower payload limits, but it comes in two wheelbase lengths. The passenger version also has additional amenities, including seven-passenger seating and leather upholstery. If you have the budget, the slightly larger and more expensive Mercedes-Benz Metris is worth a look, too. We like it because of its above-average interior space and good road manners. Overall, though, the ProMaster City is a solid option if you need an affordable and capable cargo van for your business or organization.
Ram Promaster City models
The 2019 ProMaster City comes as a cargo van, called the Cargo, and a five-passenger version known as the Wagon. Both the Cargo and Wagon have Tradesman and SLT trim levels. The main differences between the base and the SLT come in the form of standard equipment, better seats and a less utilitarian appearance. Of course, the Tradesman Cargo Van seats just two passengers and the Wagon seats five.
Both the Cargo and the Wagon use a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (178 horsepower, 174 pound-feet). The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and is only available in front-wheel drive.
Standard equipment includes 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, power front windows, cloth upholstery, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a front overhead storage bin, a 60/40-split folding rear seat (Wagon only), Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker stereo with a USB port.
For the SLT trim levels, all of the above equipment comes standard, along with body-colored mirrors and bumpers, power-adjustable heated mirrors, privacy glass, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, height and lumbar adjustments for the driver's seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, upgraded cloth upholstery, and cruise control.
Available option packages include the Popular Entertainment group (second-row power windows, a six-speaker stereo, heated front seats), a Cargo Partition package, a Lights and Wheels group (16-inch alloy wheels and foglights), and a tow package with a Class III hitch.
There are almost too many stand-alone options to name, but other major ProMaster City options include roof rails, a rear window defroster and wiper/washer, remote start, rear parking sensors, a navigation system (in combination with the 5-inch touchscreen), window grates, satellite radio, and a telematics option for vehicle tracking.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Promaster City safety features:
- Electronic Stability Control
- Helps maintain stability and traction in extreme situations.
- Trailer Sway Control
- Works to correct a swaying trailer and stabilize the vehicle.
- Tire Pressure Monitoring
- Alerts the driver via a light on the dashboard to a possible flat tire.
Ram ProMaster City vs. the competition
Ram ProMaster City vs. Ford Transit Connect
For 2019, the Transit Connect receives a fairly major update, with new styling and new engine options, including a diesel. When optioned accordingly, it does a better impersonation of a small SUV than the ProMaster City. You can still get it in a cargo-only configuration. It might be the toughest competition the ProMaster City has to face.
Ram ProMaster City vs. Chevrolet City Express
Chevrolet never really had its heart in this little van. It was essentially a rebranded Nissan NV200, and it will be discontinued after the 2018 model year. Its low price might be the biggest selling point, but you get what you pay for — the Express has fairly basic accommodations and low levels of technology. We'll see if Chevy goes back to the drawing board.
Ram ProMaster City vs. Nissan NV200
Price might be the strongest selling point for Nissan's littlest van. It trails the ProMaster City in just about every other field, including refinement. But for the budget-conscious business owner looking for an inexpensive compact cargo van (a passenger version isn't offered unless you buy one in the Taxi-spec), the NV200 might fit the bill.
More about the 2019 Ram Promaster City
The 2019 Ram ProMaster City comes in Cargo and Wagon versions. With just two front seats, the Cargo van is made strictly for hauling cargo. The Wagon has a back seat and can carry five passengers and their luggage. Each body style can offer two trim levels: Tradesman and SLT.
Standard equipment on the Tradesman and base vans includes 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, power front windows, cloth upholstery, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a front overhead storage bin, a 60/40-split folding rear seat (Wagon only), Bluetooth, a Uconnect 5-inch touchscreen interface, and a four-speaker stereo with a USB port.
For the SLT trim levels, all of the above equipment comes standard, along with body-colored mirrors and bumpers, privacy glass, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-seat lumbar adjustment, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, upgraded cloth upholstery, cruise control, and power-adjustable, heated mirrors.
Available option packages include the Popular Entertainment group, which adds second-row power windows, a six-speaker stereo for the Wagon and heated front seats; the Lights and Wheels group, which brings 16-inch alloy wheels and foglights; and a tow package with a Class III hitch.
Other ProMaster City options include roof rails, cargo partitions for the Cargo van, a rear window defroster and wiper/washer, remote start, a navigation system in combination with the 5-inch touchscreen, and satellite radio.
All ProMaster City versions come in front-wheel drive with a 178-horsepower 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a nine-speed transmission. The ProMaster City also surpasses most rivals with its payload rating of nearly 1,900 pounds.
Small vans can be ideal for businesses or organizations in need of a light-duty vehicle that's nimble around town. Use Edmunds to help you find the perfect 2019 Ram ProMaster City.
