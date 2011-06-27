2020 Ram Promaster City
What’s new
- The ProMaster City returns unchanged for 2020
- Part of the first ProMaster City generation introduced in 2015
Pros & Cons
- Higher payload rating than most rivals
- Large and versatile cargo area
- Engine provides respectable power and efficiency
- Substantial body roll around corners
- The transmission's shifting can be a bit clunky at times
2020 Ram Promaster City Review
Available as either a five-passenger van (called the "Wagon") or a two-passenger cargo van, the 2020 Ram ProMaster City offers a roomy cabin, vast expanses of cargo space, and substantial payload capability for its size and class. While you can't stand upright and move around in the City like you can in the full-size ProMaster (reviewed separately), the smaller van packs a solid punch of utility.
The ProMaster City carries over unchanged for 2020, and that's fine. Its 131.7 cubic feet of maximum cargo space is among the biggest you'll find in a small van. In addition to its cargo capacity, the ProMaster City can carry 1,883 pounds of payload in cargo van configuration, or slightly less in the passenger van.
Getting this van moving is a reasonably peppy and fuel-efficient 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (178 horsepower, 174 lb-ft of torque) rated at up to 24 mpg combined. On the move, the ProMaster City rides well for a commercial van. But its tall, narrow profile requires taking turns with some caution, which is one reason we don't consider the ProMaster City Wagon an alternative to a five-passenger crossover SUV. Limited safety features and a noisy cabin are other reasons.
Drivers looking primarily for a passenger van should also consider the Ford Transit Connect. Its payload limits are lower, but it offers additional amenities, including two lengths, seven-passenger seating and leather upholstery. The Metris is worth a look, too, for its above-average interior space and good ride quality. But overall, the ProMaster City is a solid option for an affordable, capable small cargo and passenger van.
Which Promaster City does Edmunds recommend?
Ram Promaster City models
The 2020 Ram ProMaster City comes as a two-passenger cargo van (Cargo) and a five-passenger Wagon. Both are available in Tradesman and SLT trim levels. The main differences between the two are standard equipment, better seats and a less utilitarian appearance.
Both vans use a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (178 horsepower, 174 lb-ft) paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Only front-wheel drive is available.
Standard Tradesman equipment includes steel wheels, keyless entry, cloth upholstery, air conditioning, a front overhead storage bin, Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker stereo with a USB port. The Wagon also offers a 60/40-split folding rear seat.
SLT trims offer all of the above and add power-adjustable heated mirrors, privacy glass, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-seat height and lumbar adjustments, upgraded cloth upholstery, and cruise control.
Notable option packages include the Popular Entertainment group (second-row power windows, a six-speaker stereo and heated front seats), a Cargo Partition package, a Lights and Wheels group (alloy wheels and foglights), and a tow package with a Class III hitch. Additional stand-alone options are available to tailor the ProMaster City to specific needs.
Features & Specs
|Wagon 4dr Minivan
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$26,130
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|178 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$27,730
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|178 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$26,180
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|178 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$24,480
|MPG
|21 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|9-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|178 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Promaster City safety features:
- Electronic Stability Control
- Helps maintain stability and traction in extreme situations.
- Trailer Sway Control
- Works to correct a swaying trailer and stabilize the vehicle.
- Tire Pressure Monitoring
- Alerts the driver via a light on the dashboard to a possible flat tire.
Ram ProMaster City vs. the competition
Ram ProMaster City vs. Ford Transit Connect
The Transit Connect received a fairly major update last year with new styling and new engine options, including a diesel. When optioned accordingly, it does a better impersonation of a small SUV than the ProMaster City. You can also get it in a cargo-only configuration.
Ram ProMaster City vs. Nissan NV200
Price is the strongest selling point for Nissan's littlest van. Otherwise, it trails the ProMaster City in just about every other area. But for the budget-conscious business owner looking for an inexpensive compact cargo van (a passenger version isn't offered unless you buy one in the Taxi spec), the NV200 might fit the bill.
Ram ProMaster City vs. Mercedes-Benz Metris
The Metris is the most expensive of the small vans, not surprising given its badge and pedigree. There's a big price gap between the ProMaster City and the Metris. However, that extra cost gets you about 50 more cubic feet of cargo space, class-leading payload and towing ratings, a smoother and more maneuverable ride, and an overall upgrade in refinement.
