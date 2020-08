Used 2018 Ram Promaster City for Sale Near Me

John Thornton Buick GMC - Carrollton / Georgia

Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, ONE OWNER, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CELL PHONE, DEALERSHIP INSPECTED, NON SMOKER. 2018 Ram ProMaster City Tradesman finished in Bright White with Black w/Premium Cloth Bucket Seats or Premium Vinyl Bucket Seats. 21/28 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Ram Promaster City Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFBERFAB9J6K44312

Stock: B250

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-21-2020