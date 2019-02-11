Used 2018 Ram Promaster City for Sale Near Me
- 4,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995$1,790 Below Market
- 19,149 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,777$1,571 Below Market
- 28,257 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,989$2,416 Below Market
- 98,041 miles
$12,500$1,413 Below Market
- 23,904 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,000$1,427 Below Market
- 6,524 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,000$449 Below Market
- 6,798 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,688$750 Below Market
- 3,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,977
- 7,291 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$19,000$581 Below Market
- 5,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,495
- 2,749 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$22,995
- 12,696 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995
- 89,910 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,488$760 Below Market
- 14,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,288
- 65,656 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,995$428 Below Market
- 95,153 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,488$607 Below Market
- 35,140 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,975$1,689 Below Market
- 15,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,900
I was looking for a simple small cargo van and after driving the Promaster City, Ford Transit Connect, and small Nissan van, I chose the Ram. I have to say that after 2000 miles of driving it, I am distinctly not impressed. The transmission seems VERY clunky especially at low speeds. With very light acceleration, at very low speeds, it often seems to almost "sputter" as thought it's about to stall. For a truck designed for CITY driving, awkward engine performance at LOW speeds is a ridiculous flaw. Motortrend said it has smooth transmission, but I beg to differ. It feels like it shifts 11 times when accelerating from 0 to 45 from a stop. really awkward and jerky. It really NEVER seems like it's in the correct gear, and I am constantly overriding the automatic transmission downshifting as a rule. It has a very rough idle when in gear and stopped. I actually took it back to the dealer in the first week because it seemed broken, but they said that's the way it runs. To me, it shakes worse than my 2003 Subaru Forester, a 16 year old car with issues of its own. Putting it in neutral smooths out the idle but it is still worse than you'd expect in any vehicle in 2018. Cargo space is good and exactly what I need, but it does seem a bit cheaply made. The box seems pretty flimsy when you close any door. Much has been made of the awkward driving position, and I notice it, but it doesn't really bother me. I can adjust to it. Air conditioner works well as does defroster. Haven't really used the heat yet. Rubber gasket on rear door peeled off when pulling something out through the back. I got it back on, but I think that's a bad design. Side doors work well. The little "storage" details are all pretty lousy. But that's no big deal to me. Could EASILY be more ergonomic and usable with really minimal thought and work. The rear brakes are crazy noisy, when it's empty especially. It sounds like they have no pads in the rear and are "scraping" on something rather than slowing the wheels. I thought it might "break in" but did not. If I hadn't had the same issue in the one I test drove, I'd think something was wrong. All in all, the flaws are workable EXCEPT for the transmission/engine performance. It's really annoying and makes the vehicle NO FUN to drive. in 2018, everything should be fun to drive.
