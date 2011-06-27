  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
2015 Ram Promaster City Review

Pros & Cons

  • High cargo and payload capacities
  • wide, versatile cargo area
  • relatively strong engine.
  • Typically more expensive than rival vans
  • lacks a few features offered by competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Ram ProMaster City joins a small group of compact workhorse vans, offering impressive cargo and payload ratings, plus versatility that threatens to outmatch its rivals.

Vehicle overview

While the United States is well known for its pickup truck culture, the rest of the world has been using compact- and medium-size cargo vans to haul equipment for decades. Now, many of these vans are making their way to our shores and the latest of these smaller, more efficient haulers is the 2015 Ram ProMaster City.

Available in a five-passenger "wagon" version or a two-passenger cargo van, the ProMaster City is a smaller sibling to the Ram ProMaster full-size van that debuted for 2014. Just like its bigger brother, the ProMaster City is based on a successful Fiat van from Europe (in this case, the Doblo). The relatively petite exterior dimensions of the ProMaster City allow it to squeeze into tiny city parking spots or maneuver in traffic much more easily than a full-size van. A standard 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine produces 178 horsepower and earns an EPA-estimated 29 mpg on the highway. A properly equipped ProMaster City has a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 pounds, and payload tops out at nearly 1,900 pounds. Both are class-leading numbers.

As a passenger vehicle, the 2015 Ram ProMaster City Wagon could be viewed as an affordable five-seat alternative to the typical family crossover, but the driving experience is considerably less refined and you won't have access to as many safety and convenience features. Really, the ProMaster City is best when used as a cargo van. Whether you're a florist needing to make local deliveries or a fleet operator wanting something with better fuel economy than a pickup truck or large van, it is a pretty good option.

The 2015 Ram ProMaster City isn't the only small van to offer this combination of versatility and limited size, though. The 2015 Ford Transit Connect is another small van worth considering, and it's nicer to drive than the Ram. The Ford can also be equipped with seven-passenger seating and has available options like leather upholstery. The 2015 Nissan NV200 and the Chevrolet City Express are mechanically similar to each other and are competitively priced, but they can't tow or haul quite as much as the Ram. There's also the minivan-based 2015 Ram CV Tradesman to consider if you need a bit more overall interior volume. But if you're looking for a maneuverable, versatile and reasonably priced option for your small business, the ProMaster City is definitely worth a look.

2015 Ram Promaster City models

The 2015 Ram ProMaster City comes in two body styles: Wagon and Cargo van. The Wagon is a five-passenger vehicle, while the Cargo van has just two front seats and is set up for hauling. There are two trim levels for each body style: base and SLT for the Wagon, and Tradesman and Tradesman SLT for the Cargo van.

Standard equipment on the base/Tradesman vans includes 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, power front windows, cloth upholstery, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a front overhead storage bin, a 60/40-split folding rear seat (Wagon only) and a four-speaker stereo with USB/iPod connectivity.

For the Wagon SLT and Cargo van Tradesman SLT trim levels, all of the above equipment comes standard along with body-color mirrors and bumpers, power heated mirrors, privacy glass, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver lumbar adjustment, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, premium cloth upholstery, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, voice commands and a Uconnect 5-inch touchscreen.

Available option packages include the Popular Equipment group (second-row power windows, a six-speaker stereo, heated front seats), the Rear Back-Up Camera group (rear parking sensors and a rearview camera), the Lights and Wheels group (16-inch alloy wheels and foglights) and a Trailer Tow group with a Class III hitch. Other ProMaster City options include roof rails, cargo partitions for the Cargo van, a rear window defroster and wiper/washer, remote start and satellite radio.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Ram ProMaster City is an all-new compact cargo and passenger van.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Ram ProMaster City is powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 178 hp and 174 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The EPA's estimated fuel economy for the ProMaster City is 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway). That is similar to rivals like the Nissan NV200 and Ford Transit Connect.

Payload capacity is rated at 1,883 pounds (Cargo van) and, when properly equipped, maximum towing capacity for the ProMaster City is 2,000 pounds. The Ford Transit Connect can tow as much as the ProMaster City, but the Ford's payload capacity tops out around 1,700 pounds. The Nissan NV200 and Chevy City Express have an even lower payload maximum of about 1,500 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on the 2015 Ram ProMaster City includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, hill-start assist, trailer sway control and rollover mitigation. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are optional.

Driving

An independent multilink rear suspension and a relatively low ride height should give the 2015 Ram ProMaster City van a comfortable ride quality and enhance the tall van's handling and stability. While we haven't tested the ProMaster City yet, the 2.4-liter four cylinder engine is likely to be one of the peppier engines in the segment, with top-of-class horsepower and torque. The Ram's relatively short wheelbase will also likely contribute to a nimble and easily maneuverable driving experience around town.

Interior

Par for the course in this class, the Ram ProMaster City has an interior that is designed with versatility and usability in mind. From the driver seat, the cabin design is simple, with a limited number of buttons and knobs, and the availability of Chrysler's Uconnect infotainment system is a plus. We've come to enjoy the Uconnect interface in a number of other applications thanks to crisp graphics and quick touchscreen responses, though a few features are buried a bit too deep in the menu structure.

For cargo capacity, the Cargo version of the Ram ProMaster City definitely leads its class. It boasts 131.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the front seats, which is about 3 cubes more than the Transit Connect and 9 cubes more than the NV200. In the five-passenger configuration, the ProMaster City has 74.1 cubic feet of space behind the second row and 101.7 cubes with the rear seats folded.

A 51.8-inch roof height and slightly more than 48 inches between the wheelwells (enough to load a full-size pallet) promises exceptional versatility for delivery services and mobile workshops.

The 2015 ProMaster City should also make quick work of loading and unloading cargo with its sliding side doors, 60/40-split rear doors (the smaller of the two doors opens curbside) and a 21.5-inch rear step-in height. Both doors default to a 90-degree opening, but can swing a full 180 degrees once you release a hinge latch. The passenger version even offers second-row seating that folds and tumbles forward.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ram Promaster City.

5(25%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(25%)
1(0%)
3.8
4 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice little van
Chris,11/09/2015
Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I have purchased a 2015 Promaster City. I looked at the Nissan Nv200 And the Chevy City Express. The Chevy is just a rebadged Nissan and they want you to pay for them doing that at around 2k more. I test drove the Nissan twice. Not a bad little van , but I could tell it was best designed for the city, and no tow rating. The Nissan is slow. What got me on the Ram was 50 more horsepower. Got it with a factory trailer hitch rated to tow 2000lbs. So it can tow my 4 wheeler to play on the weekends, ect. Plus the ram drives so much better. 80mph down the highway at just over 2k rpm. Nice. Only have 2000 miles on it and averaging 27 highway and 21 city loaded with probably 500 pounds of tools. Also very stable in winds, handles like a car. So far so good. the transmission is a little strange, as well as the gas pedal is touchy, quarter throttle acts like its floored, But overall I can get used to that for the trade off in towing and performance.
Promaster City Tradesman with cargo partition.
Martin,12/11/2017
Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
It is pretty tight in the cab with the cargo partition installed. The seats are comfortable. About 25000 miles on my van, purchased new. No maintenance problems at all so far. Have carried pallet loads up to 1400 pounds in it around town. Independent rear suspension is nice.
Great Economy Delivery Van
Al Tuttle,05/12/2019
Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Model Promaster City SLT Cargo Van. This is a mini delivery van. Great interior cargo capacity -space and weight. Hinged rear doors release to open more than 90 degrees - really helps. Sliding side doors provide adequate access Space is obtained at the cost of sound proofing - so you get road noise - recommended high tire pressure (42 psi) may also contribute to noise. Tight handling and steering with good braking. Better than expected acceleration out of 2.4L engine and 9 speed auto transmission.. Great gas mileage - Average around 28 MPH for WV Country Rd driving. Taking it easy on the flat - have gotten as high as 32 MPH. No problems in snow or muddy gravel roads with all season tires, but didn't push it. Have encountered ground clearance problems on rutted/cratered WV back country roads - but not a problem on "normal" roads.Lots of nooks for storing -doors and overhead bin. A little tight between seats- cup holders too small dia. Seats firm but adequate adjustments, including lumbar support. Without windows on the side sliding cargo doors, it is difficult to see traffic coming from the right at intersections that are more than 90 degrees (over your shoulder - true for any windowless van). Otherwise visability front and side good. Rear camera and backup warning helps. In 2015 model, speedometer is difficult to see on sunny days, especially if wearing sunglasses. On third set of tires 48K, and original brakes. (put new tires on for last winter - replaced 2nd set still had about 1/2 wear.) One electrical problem with rear wiper switch required replacement of control module for all switches/controls on the steering wheel/column (under warranty). Only other maintenance - oil, filters, and alignments. AC is just adequate, Night time high beams exceptional.
Good for small paint companies
Noel torres rodriguez,09/04/2016
Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I hade purchased a 2015 Promaster City slt .the Ram drives so much better then ,chevy,nissan,fords.Thank to me ,Noel FRM Noelspainting &Handyman Ser, for making it possible for the aftermarket dashkits, Chrysler Data Interface kit,for all rams to install aftermarket radios YA! and Ive took my van to there local shop [non-permissible content removed] and I was the first van to get this after market parts installed and they sure did ! they keep it for a week and had a slamming system put in 2015 kenwwod 7 " touch screen, 2000 amp 12 sub ,mids & highs all possible thanks to me that ive push the senior tech colins the man to proceed these upgrades so you all can enjoy. anyways my 2 only complaints are the rotors that arnt good enough i think is defective told mopar about this and i was ignord ,2nd when you drive for 3hrs the van seems to get very hot on he inside pannels and the outside head lights to were it can burn you if you put your hand on it for a min other then that i think is a good work van
See all 4 reviews of the 2015 Ram Promaster City
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed automatic
Gas
178 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2015 Ram Promaster City features & specs

More about the 2015 Ram Promaster City

Used 2015 Ram Promaster City Overview

The Used 2015 Ram Promaster City is offered in the following submodels: Promaster City Minivan. Available styles include Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), and Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Ram Promaster City?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Ram Promaster City trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT is priced between $10,500 and$15,215 with odometer readings between 40514 and104271 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ram Promaster City Wagon is priced between $15,000 and$17,600 with odometer readings between 28962 and96904 miles.

Which used 2015 Ram Promaster Cities are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Ram Promaster City for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2015 Promaster Cities listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,500 and mileage as low as 28962 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Ram Promaster City.

Related Used 2015 Ram Promaster City info

