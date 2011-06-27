Vehicle overview

While the United States is well known for its pickup truck culture, the rest of the world has been using compact- and medium-size cargo vans to haul equipment for decades. Now, many of these vans are making their way to our shores and the latest of these smaller, more efficient haulers is the 2015 Ram ProMaster City.

Available in a five-passenger "wagon" version or a two-passenger cargo van, the ProMaster City is a smaller sibling to the Ram ProMaster full-size van that debuted for 2014. Just like its bigger brother, the ProMaster City is based on a successful Fiat van from Europe (in this case, the Doblo). The relatively petite exterior dimensions of the ProMaster City allow it to squeeze into tiny city parking spots or maneuver in traffic much more easily than a full-size van. A standard 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine produces 178 horsepower and earns an EPA-estimated 29 mpg on the highway. A properly equipped ProMaster City has a maximum towing capacity of 2,000 pounds, and payload tops out at nearly 1,900 pounds. Both are class-leading numbers.

As a passenger vehicle, the 2015 Ram ProMaster City Wagon could be viewed as an affordable five-seat alternative to the typical family crossover, but the driving experience is considerably less refined and you won't have access to as many safety and convenience features. Really, the ProMaster City is best when used as a cargo van. Whether you're a florist needing to make local deliveries or a fleet operator wanting something with better fuel economy than a pickup truck or large van, it is a pretty good option.

The 2015 Ram ProMaster City isn't the only small van to offer this combination of versatility and limited size, though. The 2015 Ford Transit Connect is another small van worth considering, and it's nicer to drive than the Ram. The Ford can also be equipped with seven-passenger seating and has available options like leather upholstery. The 2015 Nissan NV200 and the Chevrolet City Express are mechanically similar to each other and are competitively priced, but they can't tow or haul quite as much as the Ram. There's also the minivan-based 2015 Ram CV Tradesman to consider if you need a bit more overall interior volume. But if you're looking for a maneuverable, versatile and reasonably priced option for your small business, the ProMaster City is definitely worth a look.