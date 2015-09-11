Used 2015 Ram Promaster City for Sale Near Me

I have purchased a 2015 Promaster City. I looked at the Nissan Nv200 And the Chevy City Express. The Chevy is just a rebadged Nissan and they want you to pay for them doing that at around 2k more. I test drove the Nissan twice. Not a bad little van , but I could tell it was best designed for the city, and no tow rating. The Nissan is slow. What got me on the Ram was 50 more horsepower. Got it with a factory trailer hitch rated to tow 2000lbs. So it can tow my 4 wheeler to play on the weekends, ect. Plus the ram drives so much better. 80mph down the highway at just over 2k rpm. Nice. Only have 2000 miles on it and averaging 27 highway and 21 city loaded with probably 500 pounds of tools. Also very stable in winds, handles like a car. So far so good. the transmission is a little strange, as well as the gas pedal is touchy, quarter throttle acts like its floored, But overall I can get used to that for the trade off in towing and performance.

