Used 2015 Ram Promaster City for Sale Near Me

Johnson Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Budd Lake / New Jersey

This vehicle is located at Johnson Select Used Cars, Rt 46 Hackettstown, NJ. Please call Amy, Matt,or Alan at (973) 328-1900. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2015 Ram ProMaster City SLT FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 2.4L I4 MultiAir This Vehicle Comes Equipped with the Following Options:, 16' x 6.5' Aluminum Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Speed control. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. The staff at Johnson will help you find the vehicle you want. At Johnson we offer a searchable online inventory of new Dodge, Chrysler, RAM, Jeep, GMC, Buick and Cadillac Vehicles along with well-maintained used cars by today's top manufacturers. Come on in and take a test drive! Experience the Johnson Difference.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFBERFBT8F6952405

Stock: 12892A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020