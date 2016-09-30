Used 2017 Ram Promaster City for Sale Near Me

272 listings
Promaster City Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 272 listings
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    27,208 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,345

    $2,290 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    87,499 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,902

    $1,969 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    146,316 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,498

    $1,957 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    36,132 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,999

    $2,249 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    93,569 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,900

    $1,666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT

    62,262 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,498

    $2,627 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT in White
    certified

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT

    29,176 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,522

    $1,562 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    25,562 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,397

    $1,575 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT

    128,671 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $10,766

    $786 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    70,594 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,221

    $1,434 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    31,996 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,799

    $595 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    13,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,995

    $371 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT

    96,494 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,488

    $570 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    93,638 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $11,950

    $1,260 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    10,230 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,499

    $573 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    1,267 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT

    102,963 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,288

    $304 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon in White
    used

    2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon

    28,471 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $16,680

    $398 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ram Promaster City searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Ram Promaster City

Overall Consumer Rating
2.89 Reviews
  • 5
    (22%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 2
    (56%)
  • 1
    (11%)
Good value, lots of room.
zach berdan,09/30/2016
Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I was looking for a rig that could haul gear and furniture and double as a recreation vehicle for bike, kayak, camping, etc. with decent gas mpg and fwd. In a word versatility that was fun to drive. I found the Promaster city wagon after the local Ford dealer wasn't even carrying the passenger Ford Transit and the salesman looked at me like I had something growing out of my head. This was the only Promaster City Wagon on the lot so I guess the versatile Eurovan has yet to catch on. I hate the lack of versatility/space in minivans and crossovers b/c of seating and finish. I recently bought this for clearing out an estate and for long trips. It's been a smooth ride so far. There is plenty of head room and room to bed down for the night or long haul. Back seats can be removed to make more room or tumble forward. Ideal for one or two people on a long haul. Lots of cargo space for moving gear and head space and shelf rack above windshield. Cruise control is a must but not standard. The cargo base is a tin can with 2 seats. The city wagon finishes the back with some plastic and fabric/sound dampening. You pretty much pay for anything extra. Decent fit and finish. Be forewarned: here in VT and with insurers it is deemed a truck/commercial vehicle b/c it has a truck base? so costs @$100 more to insure for a year. I am hoping after the break in period to get better mpg. Right now @23 hwy? 4 speaker Stereo is a little tinny but it is nice to take calls and play tunes via bluetooth, a new trick for this old dog, and I like the backup camera. City wagon was in short supply so no break from the msrp. Hard to get the features I wanted, pretty much had to take what is on the lot. Which was an ok set of features, camera, stereo, blutooth, cruise. I was unable to procure the rear defrost and wiper package. Rain driving means using the side mirrors which fold in btw, for parking. So far, so good. Lots of compliments and head turns around town. Good sight lines, though somewhat exposed, like you are driving around in an fish bowl. Roof rack is extra. Seat is comfortable for a big guy like me. Some have said the drive position is weird, but I don't mind it 33" arms, 30" inseam legs. I checked out the videos on line about it first and was happy to see it can haul a modest small size trailer too.
Report abuse
Full transparency. No surprises.
