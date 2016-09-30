Used 2017 Ram Promaster City for Sale Near Me
272 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 27,208 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,345$2,290 Below Market
- 87,499 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,902$1,969 Below Market
- 146,316 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,498$1,957 Below Market
- 36,132 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,999$2,249 Below Market
- 93,569 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,900$1,666 Below Market
- 62,262 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,498$2,627 Below Market
- certified
2017 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT29,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,522$1,562 Below Market
- 25,562 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,397$1,575 Below Market
- 128,671 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,766$786 Below Market
- 70,594 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,221$1,434 Below Market
- 31,996 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,799$595 Below Market
- 13,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,995$371 Below Market
- 96,494 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,488$570 Below Market
- 93,638 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,950$1,260 Below Market
- 10,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,499$573 Below Market
- 1,267 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,998
- 102,963 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,288$304 Below Market
- 28,471 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,680$398 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ram Promaster City searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ram Promaster City
Read recent reviews for the Ram Promaster City
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating2.89 Reviews
Report abuse
zach berdan,09/30/2016
Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I was looking for a rig that could haul gear and furniture and double as a recreation vehicle for bike, kayak, camping, etc. with decent gas mpg and fwd. In a word versatility that was fun to drive. I found the Promaster city wagon after the local Ford dealer wasn't even carrying the passenger Ford Transit and the salesman looked at me like I had something growing out of my head. This was the only Promaster City Wagon on the lot so I guess the versatile Eurovan has yet to catch on. I hate the lack of versatility/space in minivans and crossovers b/c of seating and finish. I recently bought this for clearing out an estate and for long trips. It's been a smooth ride so far. There is plenty of head room and room to bed down for the night or long haul. Back seats can be removed to make more room or tumble forward. Ideal for one or two people on a long haul. Lots of cargo space for moving gear and head space and shelf rack above windshield. Cruise control is a must but not standard. The cargo base is a tin can with 2 seats. The city wagon finishes the back with some plastic and fabric/sound dampening. You pretty much pay for anything extra. Decent fit and finish. Be forewarned: here in VT and with insurers it is deemed a truck/commercial vehicle b/c it has a truck base? so costs @$100 more to insure for a year. I am hoping after the break in period to get better mpg. Right now @23 hwy? 4 speaker Stereo is a little tinny but it is nice to take calls and play tunes via bluetooth, a new trick for this old dog, and I like the backup camera. City wagon was in short supply so no break from the msrp. Hard to get the features I wanted, pretty much had to take what is on the lot. Which was an ok set of features, camera, stereo, blutooth, cruise. I was unable to procure the rear defrost and wiper package. Rain driving means using the side mirrors which fold in btw, for parking. So far, so good. Lots of compliments and head turns around town. Good sight lines, though somewhat exposed, like you are driving around in an fish bowl. Roof rack is extra. Seat is comfortable for a big guy like me. Some have said the drive position is weird, but I don't mind it 33" arms, 30" inseam legs. I checked out the videos on line about it first and was happy to see it can haul a modest small size trailer too.
Related Ram Promaster City info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Ram Dakota Plano TX
- Used Ram Promaster City Reading PA
- Used Ram Dakota Irvine CA
- Used Ram Promaster City Orlando FL
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman Rockville MD
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Chesapeake VA
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Orange CA
- Used Ram Dakota San Diego CA
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Torrance CA
- Used Ram Promaster City Chicago IL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento