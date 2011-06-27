2018 Ram Promaster City Review
- Higher payload rating than most rivals
- Large and versatile cargo area
- Engine delivers respectable power and efficiency
- Occasional clunky shifts from the transmission
- Tends to lean a lot when going around corners
Ram offers the 2018 ProMaster City as both a two-passenger cargo van and a five-passenger variant. Although you can't stand upright inside this van as you can in the full-size ProMaster van (reviewed separately), it's still plenty useful. The interior is spacious, and it beats most competitors when it comes to maximum cargo volume. The ProMaster City's payload rating of 1,886 pounds (or 1,760 pounds for the passenger version) also surpasses most rivals.
All ProMaster City versions come with a 178-horsepower 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. Acceleration and fuel economy are both respectable for the class. On the move, the ProMaster City rides well enough for a commercial van, but its tall, narrow profile means turns should be navigated with some caution. This is one reason we don't consider the ProMaster City Wagon a great alternative to a five-passenger crossover SUV. A noisy cabin and limited safety features are other reasons.
For passenger van duty, the similarly priced Ford Transit Connect is a better option. It has lower payload limits, but it comes in two different wheelbase lengths. The passenger version also has additional amenities, including seven-passenger seating and leather upholstery. You might want to check out the Mercedes-Benz Metris, which we like because of its above-average interior space. Overall, though, the ProMaster City is a solid option if you need an affordable and capable cargo van for your business or organization.
2018 Ram Promaster City models
The 2018 ProMaster City comes as a cargo van, the Tradesman Cargo, and a five-passenger version known as the Wagon. There are also base and SLT trim levels. The main differences between the base and the SLT come in the form of standard equipment, better seats and a less utilitarian appearance. Of course, the Tradesman Cargo Van version seats just two passengers and the Wagon seats five.
Both the Tradesman Cargo and Wagon use a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (178 horsepower, 174 pound-feet). The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and is only available in front-wheel drive.
Standard equipment includes 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, power front windows, cloth upholstery, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a front overhead storage bin, a 60/40-split folding rear seat (Wagon only), Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker stereo with a USB port.
For the SLT trim levels, all of the above equipment comes standard along with body-colored mirrors and bumpers, power-adjustable heated mirrors, privacy glass, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-seat lumbar adjustment, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, upgraded cloth upholstery and cruise control.
Available option packages include the Popular Entertainment group (second-row power windows, a six-speaker stereo, heated front seats), a Cargo Partition package, a Lights and Wheels group (16-inch alloy wheels and foglights), and a tow package with a Class III hitch.
Other ProMaster City options include roof rails, a rear window defroster and wiper/washer, remote start, rear parking sensors, a navigation system (in combination with the 5-inch touchscreen), window grates and satellite radio.
- Electronic Stability Control
- Helps maintain stability and traction in extreme situations.
- Trailer Sway Control
- Works to correct a swaying trailer and stabilize the vehicle.
- Tire Pressure Monitoring
- Alerts the driver via a light on the dashboard to a possible flat tire.
