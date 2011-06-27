  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram Promaster City
  4. Used 2018 Ram Promaster City
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2018 Ram Promaster City Review

Pros & Cons

  • Higher payload rating than most rivals
  • Large and versatile cargo area
  • Engine delivers respectable power and efficiency
  • Occasional clunky shifts from the transmission
  • Tends to lean a lot when going around corners
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Ram Promaster City for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
List Price Range
$15,000 - $22,977
Used Promaster City for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Promaster City does Edmunds recommend?

Whether you choose the Cargo or the Wagon version will depend on your needs, but getting the SLT trim level is a good idea. It gets you heated seats, cruise control and a slightly upmarket appearance package. That said, both the base and SLT trim levels offer similar equipment, even if some of it is optional.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Ram offers the 2018 ProMaster City as both a two-passenger cargo van and a five-passenger variant. Although you can't stand upright inside this van as you can in the full-size ProMaster van (reviewed separately), it's still plenty useful. The interior is spacious, and it beats most competitors when it comes to maximum cargo volume. The ProMaster City's payload rating of 1,886 pounds (or 1,760 pounds for the passenger version) also surpasses most rivals.

All ProMaster City versions come with a 178-horsepower 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. Acceleration and fuel economy are both respectable for the class. On the move, the ProMaster City rides well enough for a commercial van, but its tall, narrow profile means turns should be navigated with some caution. This is one reason we don't consider the ProMaster City Wagon a great alternative to a five-passenger crossover SUV. A noisy cabin and limited safety features are other reasons.

For passenger van duty, the similarly priced Ford Transit Connect is a better option. It has lower payload limits, but it comes in two different wheelbase lengths. The passenger version also has additional amenities, including seven-passenger seating and leather upholstery. You might want to check out the Mercedes-Benz Metris, which we like because of its above-average interior space. Overall, though, the ProMaster City is a solid option if you need an affordable and capable cargo van for your business or organization.

2018 Ram Promaster City models

The 2018 ProMaster City comes as a cargo van, the Tradesman Cargo, and a five-passenger version known as the Wagon. There are also base and SLT trim levels. The main differences between the base and the SLT come in the form of standard equipment, better seats and a less utilitarian appearance. Of course, the Tradesman Cargo Van version seats just two passengers and the Wagon seats five.

Both the Tradesman Cargo and Wagon use a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (178 horsepower, 174 pound-feet). The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and is only available in front-wheel drive.

Standard equipment includes 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, power front windows, cloth upholstery, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a front overhead storage bin, a 60/40-split folding rear seat (Wagon only), Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker stereo with a USB port.

For the SLT trim levels, all of the above equipment comes standard along with body-colored mirrors and bumpers, power-adjustable heated mirrors, privacy glass, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-seat lumbar adjustment, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, upgraded cloth upholstery and cruise control.

Available option packages include the Popular Entertainment group (second-row power windows, a six-speaker stereo, heated front seats), a Cargo Partition package, a Lights and Wheels group (16-inch alloy wheels and foglights), and a tow package with a Class III hitch.

Other ProMaster City options include roof rails, a rear window defroster and wiper/washer, remote start, rear parking sensors, a navigation system (in combination with the 5-inch touchscreen), window grates and satellite radio.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle, but we have limited experience with a pre-production model. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

There's a suitable amount of pep driving around town. But once on the highway — especially if fully loaded — the ProMaster City starts to feel slow. The nine-speed automatic's shifting can be a bit clunky at low speeds. When driving around turns, the van leans heavily.

Comfort

Vinyl seats can be had in Cargo and Wagon configurations, but the SLT trim gets heated front seats with height adjustment and lumbar support.

Interior

It's built for practicality and utility, but the ProMaster City is still roomy and comfortable. Forward visibility is good, and rearward visibility is helped by a rearview camera and optional rear parking sensors.

Utility

The Cargo version of the ProMaster City has 131.7 cubic feet of cargo space behind the front seats, putting it ahead of the Ford Transit Connect and the Nissan NV200 but behind the larger Mercedes-Benz Metris.

Technology

Standard equipment includes Uconnect with a 5-inch screen, Bluetooth and a rearview camera. Rear parking sensors are optional but recommended.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ram Promaster City.

5(0%)
4(25%)
3(25%)
2(50%)
1(0%)
2.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very underwhelming after 2000 miles
Aceadman,08/20/2019
Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I was looking for a simple small cargo van and after driving the Promaster City, Ford Transit Connect, and small Nissan van, I chose the Ram. I have to say that after 2000 miles of driving it, I am distinctly not impressed. The transmission seems VERY clunky especially at low speeds. With very light acceleration, at very low speeds, it often seems to almost "sputter" as thought it's about to stall. For a truck designed for CITY driving, awkward engine performance at LOW speeds is a ridiculous flaw. Motortrend said it has smooth transmission, but I beg to differ. It feels like it shifts 11 times when accelerating from 0 to 45 from a stop. really awkward and jerky. It really NEVER seems like it's in the correct gear, and I am constantly overriding the automatic transmission downshifting as a rule. It has a very rough idle when in gear and stopped. I actually took it back to the dealer in the first week because it seemed broken, but they said that's the way it runs. To me, it shakes worse than my 2003 Subaru Forester, a 16 year old car with issues of its own. Putting it in neutral smooths out the idle but it is still worse than you'd expect in any vehicle in 2018. Cargo space is good and exactly what I need, but it does seem a bit cheaply made. The box seems pretty flimsy when you close any door. Much has been made of the awkward driving position, and I notice it, but it doesn't really bother me. I can adjust to it. Air conditioner works well as does defroster. Haven't really used the heat yet. Rubber gasket on rear door peeled off when pulling something out through the back. I got it back on, but I think that's a bad design. Side doors work well. The little "storage" details are all pretty lousy. But that's no big deal to me. Could EASILY be more ergonomic and usable with really minimal thought and work. The rear brakes are crazy noisy, when it's empty especially. It sounds like they have no pads in the rear and are "scraping" on something rather than slowing the wheels. I thought it might "break in" but did not. If I hadn't had the same issue in the one I test drove, I'd think something was wrong. All in all, the flaws are workable EXCEPT for the transmission/engine performance. It's really annoying and makes the vehicle NO FUN to drive. in 2018, everything should be fun to drive.
Underwhelming for business use
David Stephens,06/30/2019
Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I've owned this van for 4 months and 8000 miles. My vehicle is set up for cargo use with a partition between the front passengers and rear cargo. This van is to narrow. You are literally shoulder to shoulder with your passenger. At first look the van appears to have ample storage but the storage shelf above the passengers is shallow and useless. The door pockets are big enough but between the seats is a small cup holder and 2 outlets (that died on me recently). Anybody taller than 6ft will have a difficult time finding a comfortable driving position. The engine is strong enough but very loud under moderate acceleration. Fuel economy has not been great. The entertainment system is fine and the back up camera is nice. Just recently the engine has had rough idle upon a cold start which is concerning. Overall I do not recommend this vehicle as I have serious concerns about the reliability.
Very poor interior/exterior design
Sharon,11/26/2018
Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Things I don't like: van is too narrow. gear shift & emergency break situated between driver & passenger, one very small cup holder, very useless indented places to put stuff, almost inaccessible over head shelf, controls for lights etc. in weird places; turn on/off high beams and turn signals come on, wipers only have 3 speeds, poor visibility, and over all construction VERY poor quality- very light & tinny. This is after a week of owning this vehicle. I bought it for the cargo area for farm and art show use, and also needed to be able to carry passengers occasionally. This was the best of the Ford, Chevy/Nissan etc. from what I could find locally.
Reliable
New England,12/08/2019
Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Agree with points made previous 3 reviews. I'm in service industry and it has been flawless for first year/25k miles. The manual shift mode-very smooth - is a must to avoid the "clunky" performance. The transmission seeks the higher gears too quickly/stays in them too long. I have found the gear that gives you 2000 RPM is the one you want to be in.....5th gear as high as needed driving up to 40mph...even highway driving at 70mph 7th gear ( out of 9 gears ) performs best.My seats are manual but still very comfortable.Plenty of cargo room - doing away with cage gives plenty of room in front cab for one person/extends leg room.
See all 4 reviews of the 2018 Ram Promaster City
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed automatic
Gas
178 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed automatic
Gas
178 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
9-speed automatic
Gas
178 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 2
9-speed automatic
Gas
178 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2018 Ram Promaster City features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Promaster City models:

Electronic Stability Control
Helps maintain stability and traction in extreme situations.
Trailer Sway Control
Works to correct a swaying trailer and stabilize the vehicle.
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Alerts the driver via a light on the dashboard to a possible flat tire.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Ram Promaster City

Used 2018 Ram Promaster City Overview

The Used 2018 Ram Promaster City is offered in the following submodels: Promaster City Minivan. Available styles include Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), and Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ram Promaster City?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ram Promaster City trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Ram Promaster City Wagon is priced between $15,000 and$22,977 with odometer readings between 35825 and65656 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT is priced between $17,989 and$18,000 with odometer readings between 23904 and28293 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Ram Promaster Cities are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ram Promaster City for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2018 Promaster Cities listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,000 and mileage as low as 23904 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Ram Promaster City.

Can't find a used 2018 Ram Promaster Citys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ram Promaster City for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,938.

Find a used Ram for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,966.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram Promaster City for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,631.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ram for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $11,854.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ram Promaster City?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ram lease specials
Check out Ram Promaster City lease specials

Related Used 2018 Ram Promaster City info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles