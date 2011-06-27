  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram Promaster City
  4. 2021 Ram Promaster City

2021 Ram Promaster City

MSRP from $24,530 - $27,730
2021 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT Passenger Minivan Exterior Shown
2021 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT Passenger Minivan Profile Shown
2021 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT Passenger Minivan Profile Shown
2021 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT Passenger Minivan Exterior
2021 Ram Promaster City Wagon SLT Passenger Minivan Exterior Shown
+6
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Ram ProMaster City®
Search Inventory
Ramtrucks.com
MSRP$24,530
Dealer Price
Build & PriceAd
Ramtrucks.com
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Ram Promaster City pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 Ram ProMaster City®
Tradesman Cargo, Wagon, Tradesman SLT Cargo and Wagon SLT

msrp 

$24,480
starting price
Build & Price
Ramtrucks.com
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Promaster City lease offers
2021 Ram Promaster City price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ram Promaster City.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Ram Promaster City
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015

    Features & Specs

    Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan features & specs
    Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan
    2.4L 4cyl 9A
    MSRP$24,530
    MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission9-speed automatic
    Horsepower178 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan features & specs
    Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan
    2.4L 4cyl 9A
    MSRP$26,180
    MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission9-speed automatic
    Horsepower178 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan features & specs
    Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan
    2.4L 4cyl 9A
    MSRP$27,730
    MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed automatic
    Horsepower178 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    Wagon 4dr Minivan features & specs
    Wagon 4dr Minivan
    2.4L 4cyl 9A
    MSRP$26,130
    MPG 21 city / 28 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission9-speed automatic
    Horsepower178 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Ram Promaster City features & specs
    Ad
    Build Your ProMaster City®
    Select Color: 
    Ram Promaster City for sale
    2021
    2020
    2019
    2018
    2017
    2016
    2015

    FAQ

    Is the Ram Promaster City a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Promaster City both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ram Promaster City fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Promaster City gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ram Promaster City. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Ram Promaster City?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ram Promaster City:

    • Foglights are now an available option
    • Alloy wheels are offered on the base Tradesman cargo van
    • Part of the first ProMaster City generation introduced in 2015
    Learn more

    Is the Ram Promaster City reliable?

    To determine whether the Ram Promaster City is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Promaster City. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Promaster City's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Ram Promaster City a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Ram Promaster City is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Promaster City is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Ram Promaster City?

    The least-expensive 2021 Ram Promaster City is the 2021 Ram Promaster City Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,530.

    Other versions include:

    • Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $24,530
    • Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $26,180
    • Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $27,730
    • Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $26,130
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Ram Promaster City?

    If you're interested in the Ram Promaster City, the next question is, which Promaster City model is right for you? Promaster City variants include Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), and Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A). For a full list of Promaster City models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Ram Promaster City

    2021 Ram Promaster City Overview

    The 2021 Ram Promaster City is offered in the following submodels: Promaster City Minivan. Available styles include Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), and Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Ram Promaster City?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ram Promaster City and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Promaster City.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Ram Promaster City and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Promaster City featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Ram Promaster City?

    Which 2021 Ram Promaster Cities are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Ram Promaster City for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Ram Promaster City.

    Can't find a new 2021 Ram Promaster Citys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Ram Promaster City for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,687.

    Find a new Ram for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,900.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Ram Promaster City?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Ram lease specials

    Related 2021 Ram Promaster City info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider

    Research Similar Vehicles

    Hot new vehicles