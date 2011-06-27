  1. Home
2019 Ram 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,713$42,494$43,468
Clean$40,921$41,687$42,637
Average$39,336$40,072$40,974
Rough$37,751$38,458$39,312
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,999$29,465$31,271
Clean$27,467$28,906$30,673
Average$26,403$27,786$29,477
Rough$25,339$26,667$28,281
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,573$42,225$46,708
Clean$37,840$41,423$45,815
Average$36,374$39,819$44,029
Rough$34,908$38,215$42,242
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,457$36,472$38,952
Clean$33,802$35,779$38,208
Average$32,493$34,394$36,718
Rough$31,184$33,008$35,228
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,092$25,278$27,962
Clean$22,653$24,798$27,427
Average$21,776$23,837$26,358
Rough$20,898$22,877$25,289
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,499$43,580$44,923
Clean$41,692$42,752$44,064
Average$40,077$41,097$42,346
Rough$38,462$39,441$40,628
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,837$50,771$51,935
Clean$48,891$49,806$50,942
Average$46,997$47,878$48,955
Rough$45,103$45,949$46,969
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,367$31,052$34,350
Clean$27,828$30,462$33,693
Average$26,750$29,283$32,380
Rough$25,672$28,103$31,066
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,581$32,006$33,763
Clean$30,000$31,398$33,118
Average$28,838$30,183$31,826
Rough$27,676$28,967$30,535
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,265$53,606$55,271
Clean$51,272$52,588$54,214
Average$49,285$50,551$52,101
Rough$47,299$48,515$49,987
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,034$34,036$36,499
Clean$31,426$33,390$35,801
Average$30,208$32,097$34,405
Rough$28,991$30,804$33,009
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,973$42,662$47,193
Clean$38,233$41,852$46,291
Average$36,752$40,231$44,486
Rough$35,271$38,611$42,681
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,764$38,054$42,096
Clean$34,103$37,332$41,291
Average$32,782$35,886$39,681
Rough$31,461$34,440$38,071
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,905$48,801$49,920
Clean$46,995$47,874$48,966
Average$45,174$46,020$47,057
Rough$43,354$44,167$45,147
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,026$50,383$55,734
Clean$45,152$49,426$54,669
Average$43,403$47,512$52,537
Rough$41,653$45,598$50,405
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,045$35,079$38,805
Clean$31,436$34,413$38,063
Average$30,219$33,080$36,578
Rough$29,001$31,748$35,094
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,076$45,021$46,195
Clean$43,239$44,165$45,312
Average$41,564$42,455$43,545
Rough$39,889$40,745$41,778
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,844$27,195$30,084
Clean$24,372$26,679$29,509
Average$23,428$25,646$28,358
Rough$22,483$24,613$27,208
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,157$37,391$41,362
Clean$33,508$36,681$40,571
Average$32,210$35,261$38,989
Rough$30,912$33,840$37,407
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,009$32,849$36,338
Clean$29,439$32,225$35,643
Average$28,298$30,977$34,254
Rough$27,158$29,729$32,864
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,398$45,317$50,129
Clean$40,612$44,456$49,171
Average$39,039$42,735$47,254
Rough$37,465$41,013$45,336
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,964$40,464$44,761
Clean$36,262$39,695$43,905
Average$34,857$38,158$42,193
Rough$33,453$36,621$40,481
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,747$29,278$32,388
Clean$26,239$28,722$31,769
Average$25,222$27,610$30,530
Rough$24,206$26,498$29,292
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,525$36,699$40,596
Clean$32,888$36,002$39,819
Average$31,614$34,607$38,267
Rough$30,340$33,213$36,714
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,809$51,397$54,585
Clean$47,881$50,420$53,541
Average$46,027$48,468$51,454
Rough$44,172$46,515$49,366
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,581$32,006$33,763
Clean$30,000$31,398$33,118
Average$28,838$30,183$31,826
Rough$27,676$28,967$30,535
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,433$31,049$33,039
Clean$28,874$30,459$32,407
Average$27,756$29,280$31,143
Rough$26,637$28,100$29,880
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,260$47,356$52,385
Clean$42,438$46,456$51,383
Average$40,794$44,657$49,379
Rough$39,150$42,858$47,376
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,337$37,523$40,214
Clean$34,666$36,810$39,445
Average$33,323$35,384$37,907
Rough$31,980$33,959$36,368
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,186$25,380$28,076
Clean$22,745$24,898$27,539
Average$21,864$23,934$26,466
Rough$20,983$22,970$25,392
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,830$37,032$40,966
Clean$33,187$36,329$40,182
Average$31,902$34,922$38,615
Rough$30,616$33,515$37,049
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$54,127$55,266$56,684
Clean$53,099$54,217$55,600
Average$51,042$52,117$53,432
Rough$48,985$50,018$51,264
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,562$30,171$33,376
Clean$27,038$29,598$32,738
Average$25,991$28,452$31,461
Rough$24,944$27,306$30,185
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,999$29,465$31,271
Clean$27,467$28,906$30,673
Average$26,403$27,786$29,477
Rough$25,339$26,667$28,281
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,586$28,008$30,983
Clean$25,100$27,476$30,390
Average$24,127$26,412$29,206
Rough$23,155$25,348$28,021
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,681$48,573$49,687
Clean$46,775$47,651$48,737
Average$44,963$45,806$46,837
Rough$43,151$43,960$44,936
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Ram 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,828 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,462 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,828 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,462 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Ram 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,828 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,462 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Ram 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Ram 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Ram 2500 ranges from $25,672 to $34,350, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Ram 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.