Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,713
|$42,494
|$43,468
|Clean
|$40,921
|$41,687
|$42,637
|Average
|$39,336
|$40,072
|$40,974
|Rough
|$37,751
|$38,458
|$39,312
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,999
|$29,465
|$31,271
|Clean
|$27,467
|$28,906
|$30,673
|Average
|$26,403
|$27,786
|$29,477
|Rough
|$25,339
|$26,667
|$28,281
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,573
|$42,225
|$46,708
|Clean
|$37,840
|$41,423
|$45,815
|Average
|$36,374
|$39,819
|$44,029
|Rough
|$34,908
|$38,215
|$42,242
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,457
|$36,472
|$38,952
|Clean
|$33,802
|$35,779
|$38,208
|Average
|$32,493
|$34,394
|$36,718
|Rough
|$31,184
|$33,008
|$35,228
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,092
|$25,278
|$27,962
|Clean
|$22,653
|$24,798
|$27,427
|Average
|$21,776
|$23,837
|$26,358
|Rough
|$20,898
|$22,877
|$25,289
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,499
|$43,580
|$44,923
|Clean
|$41,692
|$42,752
|$44,064
|Average
|$40,077
|$41,097
|$42,346
|Rough
|$38,462
|$39,441
|$40,628
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,837
|$50,771
|$51,935
|Clean
|$48,891
|$49,806
|$50,942
|Average
|$46,997
|$47,878
|$48,955
|Rough
|$45,103
|$45,949
|$46,969
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,367
|$31,052
|$34,350
|Clean
|$27,828
|$30,462
|$33,693
|Average
|$26,750
|$29,283
|$32,380
|Rough
|$25,672
|$28,103
|$31,066
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,581
|$32,006
|$33,763
|Clean
|$30,000
|$31,398
|$33,118
|Average
|$28,838
|$30,183
|$31,826
|Rough
|$27,676
|$28,967
|$30,535
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,265
|$53,606
|$55,271
|Clean
|$51,272
|$52,588
|$54,214
|Average
|$49,285
|$50,551
|$52,101
|Rough
|$47,299
|$48,515
|$49,987
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,034
|$34,036
|$36,499
|Clean
|$31,426
|$33,390
|$35,801
|Average
|$30,208
|$32,097
|$34,405
|Rough
|$28,991
|$30,804
|$33,009
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,973
|$42,662
|$47,193
|Clean
|$38,233
|$41,852
|$46,291
|Average
|$36,752
|$40,231
|$44,486
|Rough
|$35,271
|$38,611
|$42,681
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,764
|$38,054
|$42,096
|Clean
|$34,103
|$37,332
|$41,291
|Average
|$32,782
|$35,886
|$39,681
|Rough
|$31,461
|$34,440
|$38,071
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,905
|$48,801
|$49,920
|Clean
|$46,995
|$47,874
|$48,966
|Average
|$45,174
|$46,020
|$47,057
|Rough
|$43,354
|$44,167
|$45,147
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,026
|$50,383
|$55,734
|Clean
|$45,152
|$49,426
|$54,669
|Average
|$43,403
|$47,512
|$52,537
|Rough
|$41,653
|$45,598
|$50,405
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,045
|$35,079
|$38,805
|Clean
|$31,436
|$34,413
|$38,063
|Average
|$30,219
|$33,080
|$36,578
|Rough
|$29,001
|$31,748
|$35,094
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,076
|$45,021
|$46,195
|Clean
|$43,239
|$44,165
|$45,312
|Average
|$41,564
|$42,455
|$43,545
|Rough
|$39,889
|$40,745
|$41,778
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,844
|$27,195
|$30,084
|Clean
|$24,372
|$26,679
|$29,509
|Average
|$23,428
|$25,646
|$28,358
|Rough
|$22,483
|$24,613
|$27,208
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,157
|$37,391
|$41,362
|Clean
|$33,508
|$36,681
|$40,571
|Average
|$32,210
|$35,261
|$38,989
|Rough
|$30,912
|$33,840
|$37,407
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,009
|$32,849
|$36,338
|Clean
|$29,439
|$32,225
|$35,643
|Average
|$28,298
|$30,977
|$34,254
|Rough
|$27,158
|$29,729
|$32,864
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,398
|$45,317
|$50,129
|Clean
|$40,612
|$44,456
|$49,171
|Average
|$39,039
|$42,735
|$47,254
|Rough
|$37,465
|$41,013
|$45,336
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,964
|$40,464
|$44,761
|Clean
|$36,262
|$39,695
|$43,905
|Average
|$34,857
|$38,158
|$42,193
|Rough
|$33,453
|$36,621
|$40,481
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,747
|$29,278
|$32,388
|Clean
|$26,239
|$28,722
|$31,769
|Average
|$25,222
|$27,610
|$30,530
|Rough
|$24,206
|$26,498
|$29,292
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,525
|$36,699
|$40,596
|Clean
|$32,888
|$36,002
|$39,819
|Average
|$31,614
|$34,607
|$38,267
|Rough
|$30,340
|$33,213
|$36,714
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,809
|$51,397
|$54,585
|Clean
|$47,881
|$50,420
|$53,541
|Average
|$46,027
|$48,468
|$51,454
|Rough
|$44,172
|$46,515
|$49,366
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,581
|$32,006
|$33,763
|Clean
|$30,000
|$31,398
|$33,118
|Average
|$28,838
|$30,183
|$31,826
|Rough
|$27,676
|$28,967
|$30,535
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,433
|$31,049
|$33,039
|Clean
|$28,874
|$30,459
|$32,407
|Average
|$27,756
|$29,280
|$31,143
|Rough
|$26,637
|$28,100
|$29,880
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,260
|$47,356
|$52,385
|Clean
|$42,438
|$46,456
|$51,383
|Average
|$40,794
|$44,657
|$49,379
|Rough
|$39,150
|$42,858
|$47,376
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,337
|$37,523
|$40,214
|Clean
|$34,666
|$36,810
|$39,445
|Average
|$33,323
|$35,384
|$37,907
|Rough
|$31,980
|$33,959
|$36,368
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,186
|$25,380
|$28,076
|Clean
|$22,745
|$24,898
|$27,539
|Average
|$21,864
|$23,934
|$26,466
|Rough
|$20,983
|$22,970
|$25,392
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,830
|$37,032
|$40,966
|Clean
|$33,187
|$36,329
|$40,182
|Average
|$31,902
|$34,922
|$38,615
|Rough
|$30,616
|$33,515
|$37,049
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,127
|$55,266
|$56,684
|Clean
|$53,099
|$54,217
|$55,600
|Average
|$51,042
|$52,117
|$53,432
|Rough
|$48,985
|$50,018
|$51,264
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,562
|$30,171
|$33,376
|Clean
|$27,038
|$29,598
|$32,738
|Average
|$25,991
|$28,452
|$31,461
|Rough
|$24,944
|$27,306
|$30,185
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,999
|$29,465
|$31,271
|Clean
|$27,467
|$28,906
|$30,673
|Average
|$26,403
|$27,786
|$29,477
|Rough
|$25,339
|$26,667
|$28,281
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,586
|$28,008
|$30,983
|Clean
|$25,100
|$27,476
|$30,390
|Average
|$24,127
|$26,412
|$29,206
|Rough
|$23,155
|$25,348
|$28,021
Estimated values
2019 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,681
|$48,573
|$49,687
|Clean
|$46,775
|$47,651
|$48,737
|Average
|$44,963
|$45,806
|$46,837
|Rough
|$43,151
|$43,960
|$44,936