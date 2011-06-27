I see a lot of poor reviews about this car, and I can understand why. Personally, I love this car but have had other similar Pontiacs that were terrible. The only major money spent on this car was $1000 because there was rust in the gas tank. Other than that, I add oil once every 4 months and just let it burn off. I bought it for $1000 and planned on just running it into the dirt while I saved for a new one but it is still here. Somehow it is still running strong with no major problems :)

Read more