Consumer Rating
(18)
1995 Pontiac Sunfire Review

List Price Estimate
$748 - $1,767
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

All-new replacement for aged Sunbird comes in SE coupe or sedan, and GT coupe trim levels. An SE convertible debuted midyear. Dual airbags, ABS, tilt steering and tachometer are standard. Base engine is a 2.2-liter four-cylinder good for 120 horsepower. GT models get a 150-horsepower Quad 4 engine, which is optional on SE. Order the four-speed automatic transmission and you'll get traction control.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Pontiac Sunfire.

5(28%)
4(56%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.0
18 reviews
18 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Big Fan
John Henderson,06/02/2010
I see a lot of poor reviews about this car, and I can understand why. Personally, I love this car but have had other similar Pontiacs that were terrible. The only major money spent on this car was $1000 because there was rust in the gas tank. Other than that, I add oil once every 4 months and just let it burn off. I bought it for $1000 and planned on just running it into the dirt while I saved for a new one but it is still here. Somehow it is still running strong with no major problems :)
i love this little car
Caity,03/16/2007
I was given this car for my 16th birthday in 2005. Since then, I've had a few problems, all of which seem to have happened to others (head gasket, alternator, fuel pump, heat only working on high, AC compressors broken). Also, the starter is starting to go. But, i like the sporty design and have a lot of fun driving it.
sacking yourself hurts less
not a chance in hell,01/08/2003
Nothing, and I mean nothing has gone right with this car. I cannot express how angry it has made me. I have replaced, drivers seat twice, head gasket twice, head, driving lights, alternator, driverside door, the horn doesn't work, the rear window defogger needed fixing. All this and no accidents to cause any of it.Both front wheel mounts need to be replaced, the main gasket for the oil needs replacing. There is a short in the electrical system that causes the abs warning light to come on if the four ways are turned on. All in all I want to repaint this car yellow and put a stem on the hood so everyone can see THE LEMON IT IS!!!!!
ery disappointed
devdev01,10/22/2003
I have spent a fortune in repairs for this vehicle. I have sworn off Pontiac for the rest of my life! Everything from the air conditioning, transmission and engine has had major problems. Thank goodness I had an extended warrenty. I am now trading it in for a Toyota and I am confident I will not be taking it in for every repair under the sun. My engine is now losing pressure and will need to be overhauled....need I say more?!?!
See all 18 reviews of the 1995 Pontiac Sunfire
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 1995 Pontiac Sunfire Overview

The Used 1995 Pontiac Sunfire is offered in the following submodels: Sunfire Sedan, Sunfire Coupe, Sunfire Convertible. Available styles include SE 2dr Convertible, GT 2dr Coupe, SE 2dr Coupe, and SE 4dr Sedan.

