Used 2001 Pontiac Sunfire for Sale Near Me
6 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
- 75,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,500
- 165,046 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,893
- Not Provided
$1,298
- 105,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 96,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,489
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Sunfire searches:
Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Sunfire
Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Sunfire
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.441 Reviews
Report abuse
Tom,03/30/2008
I have owned this car for 5 years. I bought it used with 35,000 miles and now has 225,000 on it. Only problem was the fuel pump went out at 150,000. If all cars were this reliable then auto makers would go out of business. Awesome car. The 2.4 L is very peppy and 32 mpg. What more could I ask for? Did I mention this car is an automatic?
Related Pontiac Sunfire info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus GS 450h 2013
- Used Bentley Continental 2017
- Used Ford C-Max Energi 2017
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2017
- Used INFINITI Q60 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2017
- Used Audi A8 2010
- Used Ram Promaster City 2015
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2012
- Used Mercury Milan 2010
- Used Jaguar XF 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2010
- Used INFINITI QX80 2012
- Used Volkswagen Eos 2010
- Used Lincoln MKT 2017
- Used BMW 1 Series 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln MKS
- Used Ford F-150
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
- Used Mazda CX-7
- Used Jeep Gladiator
- Used Lotus Elise
- Used Pontiac Aztek
- Used Acura NSX
- Used Tesla Model Y
- Used Land Rover Defender
Shop used models by city
- Used Pontiac Bonneville Naperville IL
- Used Pontiac G6 Lynchburg VA
- Used Pontiac Vibe San Antonio TX
- Used Pontiac G6 Anaheim CA
- Used Pontiac G6 Overland Park KS
- Used Pontiac G8 Toledo OH
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix San Jose CA
- Used Pontiac Vibe Peoria IL
- Used Pontiac G6 Sioux Falls SD
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Ontario CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500