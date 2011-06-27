Used 1995 Pontiac Sunfire Consumer Reviews

Big Fan John Henderson , 06/02/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I see a lot of poor reviews about this car, and I can understand why. Personally, I love this car but have had other similar Pontiacs that were terrible. The only major money spent on this car was $1000 because there was rust in the gas tank. Other than that, I add oil once every 4 months and just let it burn off. I bought it for $1000 and planned on just running it into the dirt while I saved for a new one but it is still here. Somehow it is still running strong with no major problems :) Report Abuse

i love this little car Caity , 03/16/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I was given this car for my 16th birthday in 2005. Since then, I've had a few problems, all of which seem to have happened to others (head gasket, alternator, fuel pump, heat only working on high, AC compressors broken). Also, the starter is starting to go. But, i like the sporty design and have a lot of fun driving it. Report Abuse

sacking yourself hurts less not a chance in hell , 01/08/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Nothing, and I mean nothing has gone right with this car. I cannot express how angry it has made me. I have replaced, drivers seat twice, head gasket twice, head, driving lights, alternator, driverside door, the horn doesn't work, the rear window defogger needed fixing. All this and no accidents to cause any of it.Both front wheel mounts need to be replaced, the main gasket for the oil needs replacing. There is a short in the electrical system that causes the abs warning light to come on if the four ways are turned on. All in all I want to repaint this car yellow and put a stem on the hood so everyone can see THE LEMON IT IS!!!!! Report Abuse

ery disappointed devdev01 , 10/22/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have spent a fortune in repairs for this vehicle. I have sworn off Pontiac for the rest of my life! Everything from the air conditioning, transmission and engine has had major problems. Thank goodness I had an extended warrenty. I am now trading it in for a Toyota and I am confident I will not be taking it in for every repair under the sun. My engine is now losing pressure and will need to be overhauled....need I say more?!?! Report Abuse