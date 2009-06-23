Used 2004 Pontiac Sunfire for Sale Near Me

Sunfire Reviews & Specs
  • 2005 Pontiac Sunfire in White
    used

    2005 Pontiac Sunfire

    105,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 Pontiac Sunfire in Red
    used

    2005 Pontiac Sunfire

    96,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,489

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE in Silver
    used

    2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE

    75,629 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE in White
    used

    2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE

    165,046 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,893

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE in White
    used

    2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE

    Not Provided

    $1,298

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Sunfire SE in Silver
    used

    2001 Pontiac Sunfire SE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Sunfire

Overall Consumer Rating
4.391 Reviews
problem with brakes and tires a lot
crisco,06/23/2009
It is 2009 now and this car was gotten in 2004. It only has 2900 miles on it and I have had to get the breaks replaced twice now. Both times the life time warranty pads have been replaced and the the rotors as well as some other things. There was a recall after a couple years as the check engine light will come on , but they fixed that. I have had to replace the tire a few times now , the front tires wear on this car very quickly as well as the breaks. Also the windshield wipers fluid doesn't last at all. Other than that I haven't had any problems. Although that seems like a lot considering the mileage .It has good handling and looks.
