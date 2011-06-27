We bought this car new from the dealer. Since then the headlights have gone out twice under warranty, then paid +$300 to get them fixed again, now the fog lights are out (issue is in a wiring harness that keeps corroding, and even if they replace the entire harness, the same issue will happen because the harness still is built the same way - with poor wires; GM states that it is not their issue, but if you research this, just about every one of them has this problem; sounds like it should be recalled and a completely new harness designed). The fuel pump will go out about every 50k-60k miles. Now the window will not roll down. Many calls to GM's product assist/complaint line go non-returned.

