Consumer Rating
(67)
2003 Pontiac Sunfire Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, torquey four-cylinder engine, optional satellite radio and OnStar.
  • Ancient design inside and out, cheap interior materials, poor build quality, low resale value, poor side-impact and front-offset crash test results.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A ghastly-looking attempt at a low-budget sport coupe, the Sunfire is hopelessly outclassed by both its foreign and domestic competition.

2003 Highlights

The Sunfire gets a refresh this year that adds new front and rear fascias, a revised sport suspension and four new wheel styles. The 2.2-liter Ecotec four-cylinder is now the only engine offered, as the GT model has been dropped from the lineup. Base model Sunfires no longer come with standard ABS brakes, but it remains an available option. On the inside, there's a 60/40-split folding rear seat, an upgraded interior seat fabric and new options like side-impact airbags, XM Satellite Radio and the OnStar system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Pontiac Sunfire.

5(49%)
4(27%)
3(11%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.1
67 reviews
67 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my Car
Justin,03/06/2009
the car has been amazing reliable for me, i use it as a daily driver and my work car ( i deliver pizza ) and to be honest for a car with 230,000 on it, its solid the engine is very strong and amazing, its got ample performance and has been bullit proof this far (knock on wood) iv only had to replace the fuel pump and spark plugs, people complaining about brakes is just stupid, they wear thats what they do, iv replaced the brakes probley a good 6x but no biggie, its cheap its a sunfire :), im purchasing a 2008 chrysler 300 limited and still keeping my sunfire cuz it will probley last longer then that car will, its treated me well and i treat it well, il be happy to get it over 500,000km's :)
amazing
Brad,04/08/2016
2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
It is an amazing vehicle to own, its stylish, decent speed, great fuel economy, good trunk space, good for off-road. I know that because when i owned the car i preferred to go down the dirt roads. the only problem with the car is that the headlights are not very bright
Reliable and Fun
Samantha,10/24/2006
I bought my sunfire about a year and a half ago used, it had 30,000 miles. It now has 50,000 and I haven't had any major problems with the car. It is fun to drive and handles well. I've driven it from WI to FL and back and it was an excellent drive, very peppy car. Reliable, but poor build quality
Host of Problems
Cher,06/05/2008
We bought this car new from the dealer. Since then the headlights have gone out twice under warranty, then paid +$300 to get them fixed again, now the fog lights are out (issue is in a wiring harness that keeps corroding, and even if they replace the entire harness, the same issue will happen because the harness still is built the same way - with poor wires; GM states that it is not their issue, but if you research this, just about every one of them has this problem; sounds like it should be recalled and a completely new harness designed). The fuel pump will go out about every 50k-60k miles. Now the window will not roll down. Many calls to GM's product assist/complaint line go non-returned.
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2003 Pontiac Sunfire features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2003 Pontiac Sunfire Overview

The Used 2003 Pontiac Sunfire is offered in the following submodels: Sunfire Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M).

