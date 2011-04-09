Used 2005 Pontiac Sunfire for Sale Near Me
6 listings
- 105,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 96,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,489
- 75,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,500
- 165,046 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,893
- Not Provided
$1,298
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Sunfire
davyd,09/04/2011
I got an '05 Sunfire with roughly 117000 miles on it, it's still going strong! Except the gauges... I'm not sure if it has something to do with the heat, but everything works at night and in the mornings. But everyday after school, after my car has been sitting in the sun for 8 hours, the gauges like to "stick". I don't know if this is happenign to everyone or just me. I think it's a very nice first car, it's got a nice accelation, and gass isn't too terrible on it. But my only problem with it is the Gauges. I'm not sure if it's electrical and can be fixed manually, but if anyone knows anything, please tell me.
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News