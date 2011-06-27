Used 2002 Pontiac Sunfire for Sale Near Me
- $2,500
2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE75,629 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2JB124727235482
Stock: UMC4563A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- Price Drop$2,893
2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE165,046 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Art Gamblin Motors - Enumclaw / Washington
Stock V5126A 2 Owner. CLEAN HISTORY REPORT! This 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE comes with CLOTH interior and CD player. This Arctic White Sunfire is powered with a 2.2L 4-Cylinder OHV engine paired with an automatic transmission. Drive with the safety of anti-lock brakes, traction control, and frontal airbags. Additional options include manual windows, manual locks, manual mirrors, manual seats, air conditioning, EQ control, AM/FM radio, front bucket seats, 6-speaker sound system, and tilt steering wheel. Axle 3.63 Ratio. Our Budget Vehicles all meet Washington State safety standards. These vehicles will meet all safety standards prior to being offered for sale. Budget Vehicles may have mechanical issues and/or cosmetic issues that are not up to Art Gamblin Motors standards. We are offering these Budget Vehicles at Reduced prices, making this a great value for safe transportation. All Budget Vehicles are sold AS-IS, WITHOUT A WARRANTY, and Art Gamblin Motors will not FIX, REPAIR, and OR REFUND after the sale, or at any time in the future. 24/32 City/Highway MPG Call us today to check availability. Visit https://www.gamblinmotors.com for a full list of vehicle pictures and options, as well as the rest of our new and pre-owned inventory. Art Gamblin Motors takes trade- ins, paid for or not, and we will pay TOP DOLLAR for your trade-in. Save hundreds with LOWER SALES TAX! Our sales tax is almost 1% lower than most King County car dealers and over 1/2% lower than most Pierce County dealers. Our average new vehicle owner, without a trade-in, saves over $350 in sales tax verses Puyallup, Auburn, Renton and Seattle. Options, pricing and availability subject to change. Every effort is made to make sure the vehicle model and options are correctly described, but errors can occur. Customers are responsible to verify vehicle content and description before they buy. Dealership is not responsible for errors in description or content. Art Gamblin Motors has been a trusted family owned and operated dealership in Enumclaw, WA for 45 years. Google us and check out our reviews to see why you should do business with Gamblin Motors. Call us today and buy with confidence from a trusted dealer that genuinely cares. All vehicles are one of each. Sale Price does not include sales tax, license and a negotiable $150 Documentary Service Fee may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. HABLA ESPANOL!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2JB524427441320
Stock: V5126A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $1,298
2002 Pontiac Sunfire SENot providedDelivery available*
Rimrock GMC - Billings / Montana
2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE Arctic White FWD 2.2L 4-Cylinder OHV 4-Speed Automatic 14' Custom Bolt-On Covers Wheels, 15' Custom Bolt-On Covers Wheels, 4 Speakers, 45/45 Reclining Front Bucket Seats, ABS brakes, Adjustable Tilt-Wheel Steering Column, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Fanfare Cloth Seat Trim, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front wheel independent suspension, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power Package, Power steering, Power Windows w/Driver Express-Down Feature, Rear window defroster, Security Package, Special Edition Package w/1SB, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Up-level Equipment Group 1SB. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/32 City/Highway MPG At Rimrock We take our Internet Business Very Seriously! Shopping with us is car buying the way it should be Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises: *Transparent Pricing and Fast Sales Process! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi Refreshments! *In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! Good with numbers, better with people! No matter what pre-owned vehicle you select you will get the Royal Rimrock Treatment. Go to www.vwbillings.com or www.rimrockkia.com To See Our Specials!! Call 866-979-1682 for any questions you may have. Rimrock has always been Locally Owned and Operated. We are Family oriented, and support our Local Community!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2JB524327141350
Stock: A20169B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $2,988
2001 Pontiac Sunfire SENot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! SUNROOF 4CYL AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Pontiac Sunfire SE with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2JB124717277293
Stock: VIN7293
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995
2005 Pontiac Sunfire Base105,831 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Max Dye Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Salem / Illinois
First car, work car, or everyday car, this would do!! Clean vehicle, remote keyless entry, power locks, sunroof, cruise control, tilt steering wheel, 36/26 MPG.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Sunfire with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G2JB12F55S213035
Stock: 213035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,489
2005 Pontiac Sunfire Base96,760 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shelor Motor Mile - Christiansburg / Virginia
Chevrolet Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram prices include current factory rebates and incentives some of which may require financing through the manufacturer and/or the customer must own/trade a certain make of vehicle. Residency restrictions apply see dealer for details and restrictions. All pricing and details are believed to be accurate but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region as will incentives and are subject to change.Clean. FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Sunroof, POWER PACKAGE, PROTECTION PACKAGE, SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RA... SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, SPORT INTERIOR PACKAGE, SECURITY PACKAGE SEE MORE! SHELOR VALUE FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. "Auction Cars" on the Motor Mile provides another vehicle segment to our already considerable selection. These are vehicles that did not meet our retail standards for Shelor Used Car Certification, but still provide affordable transportation. Some vehicles may have mechanical issues. The inspection process includes an internal inspection as well as a State Inspection. Not all mechanical issues will be known at the time of inspection or at the time of sale. These vehicles include a 30 Day 1,000 mile limited powertrain warranty where the dealer will pay 25% of parts and labor for a covered repair and customer pays 75% of parts and labor for a covered repair. All service work must be performed by a Shelor service facility. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE . Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES 1SC PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (SVA) Console, cupholder, (PDD) Convenience Package, (K34) Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, (AU3) Door locks, power, (B37) Floormats, carpeted, front and rear, (AU0) Keyless entry, remote, programmable, (AF5) Seat, easy entry, front passenger, (PDC) Security Package, (U1C) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player, (AS5) Sport Interior Package, (N33) Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, adjustable, (D34) Visors, vanity mirrors, driver and front passenger, (NB5) Exhaust, single outlet, chromed, (PF7) Wheels Tax DMV Fees & $597 processing fee are not included in vehicle prices shown and must be paid by the purchaser. Vehicle information and equipment is based off standard equipment as decoded from VIN and may vary from vehicle to vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Sunfire with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3G2JB14F35S189587
Stock: B57145A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020