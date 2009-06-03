Used 2003 Pontiac Sunfire for Sale Near Me

6 listings
  • 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE in Silver
    used

    2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE

    75,629 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,500

  • 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE in White
    used

    2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE

    165,046 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,893

  • 2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE in White
    used

    2002 Pontiac Sunfire SE

    Not Provided

    $1,298

  • 2001 Pontiac Sunfire SE in Silver
    used

    2001 Pontiac Sunfire SE

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

  • 2005 Pontiac Sunfire in White
    used

    2005 Pontiac Sunfire

    105,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2005 Pontiac Sunfire in Red
    used

    2005 Pontiac Sunfire

    96,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,489

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Sunfire

Overall Consumer Rating
4.167 Reviews
  • 5
    (49%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (12%)
I love my Car
Justin,03/06/2009
the car has been amazing reliable for me, i use it as a daily driver and my work car ( i deliver pizza ) and to be honest for a car with 230,000 on it, its solid the engine is very strong and amazing, its got ample performance and has been bullit proof this far (knock on wood) iv only had to replace the fuel pump and spark plugs, people complaining about brakes is just stupid, they wear thats what they do, iv replaced the brakes probley a good 6x but no biggie, its cheap its a sunfire :), im purchasing a 2008 chrysler 300 limited and still keeping my sunfire cuz it will probley last longer then that car will, its treated me well and i treat it well, il be happy to get it over 500,000km's :)
