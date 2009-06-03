Used 2003 Pontiac Sunfire for Sale Near Me
6 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 75,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,500
- 165,046 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,893
- Not Provided
$1,298
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
- 105,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
- 96,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,489
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Sunfire searches:
Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Sunfire
Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Sunfire
Write a reviewSee all 67 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.167 Reviews
Report abuse
Justin,03/06/2009
the car has been amazing reliable for me, i use it as a daily driver and my work car ( i deliver pizza ) and to be honest for a car with 230,000 on it, its solid the engine is very strong and amazing, its got ample performance and has been bullit proof this far (knock on wood) iv only had to replace the fuel pump and spark plugs, people complaining about brakes is just stupid, they wear thats what they do, iv replaced the brakes probley a good 6x but no biggie, its cheap its a sunfire :), im purchasing a 2008 chrysler 300 limited and still keeping my sunfire cuz it will probley last longer then that car will, its treated me well and i treat it well, il be happy to get it over 500,000km's :)
Related Pontiac Sunfire info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 3500HD 2013
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2012
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2014
- Used Lexus GS 350 2011
- Used Nissan Titan 2012
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2011
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2011
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2014
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2011
- Used Lexus LS 500 2011
- Used Mazda 6 2013
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2012
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid 2015
- Used Buick Verano 2016
- Used BMW M6 2010
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln MKS
- Used Ford F-150
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
- Used Mazda CX-7
- Used Jeep Gladiator
- Used Lotus Elise
- Used Pontiac Aztek
- Used Acura NSX
- Used Tesla Model Y
- Used Land Rover Defender
Shop used models by city
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Bloomington IL
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Allentown PA
- Used Pontiac Vibe Boston MA
- Used Pontiac Vibe Kansas City KS
- Used Pontiac G8 Akron OH
- Used Pontiac Vibe Greenville SC
- Used Pontiac Solstice Fairfax VA
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Madison WI
- Used Pontiac G8 Louisville KY
- Used Pontiac Grand Prix Newark NJ
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2019 Lexus IS 300
- 2021 Hyundai Kona News
- 2021 Dodge Challenger News
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2020 BMW 4 Series
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Audi R8
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2019 Nissan Versa
- 2020 FIAT 124 Spider
- 2019 Ram 1500
- Ford Ranger 2020
- 2021 BMW X7 News
- Mercedes-Benz Maybach 2020
- 2020 Nissan Titan XD News
- BMW 7 Series 2020