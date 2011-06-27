Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Sunfire SE 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$979
|$1,548
|$1,853
|Clean
|$863
|$1,368
|$1,640
|Average
|$632
|$1,008
|$1,212
|Rough
|$400
|$649
|$785
Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Sunfire SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$849
|$1,438
|$1,754
|Clean
|$748
|$1,271
|$1,552
|Average
|$548
|$937
|$1,147
|Rough
|$347
|$602
|$742
Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Sunfire GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$871
|$1,454
|$1,767
|Clean
|$768
|$1,285
|$1,563
|Average
|$562
|$947
|$1,156
|Rough
|$356
|$609
|$748
Estimated values
1995 Pontiac Sunfire SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$769
|$1,410
|$1,754
|Clean
|$678
|$1,246
|$1,552
|Average
|$496
|$919
|$1,147
|Rough
|$314
|$591
|$742