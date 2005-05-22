  1. Home
Used 2005 Pontiac Sunfire

2005 Pontiac Sunfire
List Price Estimate
$1,467 - $2,952
Consumer Rating
(68)

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, torquey four-cylinder engine, optional satellite radio and OnStar.
  • Overall design showing its age, low resale value, poor side-impact and front-offset crash test results.
Pontiac Sunfire years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite a peppy engine and a few neat options, this decade-old economy coupe is outclassed by newer competitors.

2005 Highlights

Other than revised package content, the Sunfire continues unchanged.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Pontiac Sunfire.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 29%
3 star reviews: 9%
2 star reviews: 2%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 68 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • value
  • appearance
  • interior
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • driving experience
  • handling & steering
  • comfort
  • engine
  • ride quality
  • acceleration
  • towing
  • warranty
  • maintenance & parts
  • transmission
  • dashboard
  • doors
  • road noise
  • spaciousness
  • oil
  • climate control
  • brakes
  • cup holders
  • steering wheel
  • electrical system
  • safety
  • seats
  • sound system
  • wheels & tires

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Good Car, Some Faults
davyd,

I got an '05 Sunfire with roughly 117000 miles on it, it's still going strong! Except the gauges... I'm not sure if it has something to do with the heat, but everything works at night and in the mornings. But everyday after school, after my car has been sitting in the sun for 8 hours, the gauges like to "stick". I don't know if this is happenign to everyone or just me. I think it's a very nice first car, it's got a nice accelation, and gass isn't too terrible on it. But my only problem with it is the Gauges. I'm not sure if it's electrical and can be fixed manually, but if anyone knows anything, please tell me.

5 out of 5 stars, Affordable & Classie
Nancy,

It is great for long distance driving as well as in town driving. Very comfortable front and back seating. The SunFire handles very well under all driving weather conditions. Fuel economy is great!

4.75 out of 5 stars, 05 Sunfire
chesterr,

It has been good solid car at a low price. Only problem I had is wiring was not installed right at factory. Engine doesn't burn oil after 73 k. Should go 200k easy. I use synthetic at least once a year

5 out of 5 stars, fabulous car.
caismer wisomierski,

i have never owned a pontiac before,this car not only looks sporty for the money, but,has the pick up i wanted in a car. i really am honest when i say this,,,i love this car, i truly am 100 percent satisfied with the pontiac sunfire,before i bought this car i have not been impressed with any of the other dealership models that are out there.thank you pontiac,i will return to pontiac in the future for another buy.

See all 68 reviews

Features & Specs

2dr Coupe features & specs
2dr Coupe
2.2L 4cyl 5M
MPG 23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Special Value 2dr Coupe features & specs
Special Value 2dr Coupe
2.2L 4cyl 5M
MPG 23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver1 / 5
Passenger2 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

FAQ

Is the Pontiac Sunfire a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2005 Sunfire both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Pontiac Sunfire fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Sunfire gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Sunfire has 12.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Pontiac Sunfire. Learn more

Is the Pontiac Sunfire reliable?

To determine whether the Pontiac Sunfire is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sunfire. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sunfire's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2005 Pontiac Sunfire a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2005 Pontiac Sunfire is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2005 Sunfire is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2005 Pontiac Sunfire?

The least-expensive 2005 Pontiac Sunfire is the 2005 Pontiac Sunfire Special Value 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $10,895.

Other versions include:

  • 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $15,205
  • Special Value 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $10,895
What are the different models of Pontiac Sunfire?

If you're interested in the Pontiac Sunfire, the next question is, which Sunfire model is right for you? Sunfire variants include 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and Special Value 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M). For a full list of Sunfire models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

Used 2005 Pontiac Sunfire Overview

The Used 2005 Pontiac Sunfire is offered in the following submodels: Sunfire Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and Special Value 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M).

What do people think of the 2005 Pontiac Sunfire?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Pontiac Sunfire and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Sunfire 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Sunfire.

