Used 2005 Pontiac Sunfire
Pros & Cons
- Low price, torquey four-cylinder engine, optional satellite radio and OnStar.
- Overall design showing its age, low resale value, poor side-impact and front-offset crash test results.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Despite a peppy engine and a few neat options, this decade-old economy coupe is outclassed by newer competitors.
2005 Highlights
Scorecard
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Pontiac Sunfire.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I got an '05 Sunfire with roughly 117000 miles on it, it's still going strong! Except the gauges... I'm not sure if it has something to do with the heat, but everything works at night and in the mornings. But everyday after school, after my car has been sitting in the sun for 8 hours, the gauges like to "stick". I don't know if this is happenign to everyone or just me. I think it's a very nice first car, it's got a nice accelation, and gass isn't too terrible on it. But my only problem with it is the Gauges. I'm not sure if it's electrical and can be fixed manually, but if anyone knows anything, please tell me.
It is great for long distance driving as well as in town driving. Very comfortable front and back seating. The SunFire handles very well under all driving weather conditions. Fuel economy is great!
It has been good solid car at a low price. Only problem I had is wiring was not installed right at factory. Engine doesn't burn oil after 73 k. Should go 200k easy. I use synthetic at least once a year
i have never owned a pontiac before,this car not only looks sporty for the money, but,has the pick up i wanted in a car. i really am honest when i say this,,,i love this car, i truly am 100 percent satisfied with the pontiac sunfire,before i bought this car i have not been impressed with any of the other dealership models that are out there.thank you pontiac,i will return to pontiac in the future for another buy.
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
2.2L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|23 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|140 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Special Value 2dr Coupe
2.2L 4cyl 5M
|MPG
|23 city / 32 hwy
|Seats 5
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|140 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|1 / 5
|Passenger
|2 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
FAQ
Is the Pontiac Sunfire a good car?
Is the Pontiac Sunfire reliable?
Is the 2005 Pontiac Sunfire a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2005 Pontiac Sunfire?
The least-expensive 2005 Pontiac Sunfire is the 2005 Pontiac Sunfire Special Value 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $10,895.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $15,205
- Special Value 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M) which starts at $10,895
What are the different models of Pontiac Sunfire?
More about the 2005 Pontiac Sunfire
Used 2005 Pontiac Sunfire Overview
The Used 2005 Pontiac Sunfire is offered in the following submodels: Sunfire Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and Special Value 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2005 Pontiac Sunfire?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Pontiac Sunfire and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Sunfire 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Sunfire.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Pontiac Sunfire and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 Sunfire featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2005 Pontiac Sunfire?
Which 2005 Pontiac Sunfires are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Pontiac Sunfire for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2005 Pontiac Sunfire.
Can't find a new 2005 Pontiac Sunfires you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Pontiac Sunfire for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $10,047.
Find a new Pontiac for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,319.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2005 Pontiac Sunfire?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
