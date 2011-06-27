  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Sunfire
  4. Used 1995 Pontiac Sunfire
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Pontiac Sunfire SE Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Sunfire
More about the 1995 Sunfire
Overview
See Sunfire Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room48.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room38.5 in.
Rear leg room32.7 in.
Rear shoulder room47.1 in.
Measurements
Height51.9 in.
Wheel base104.1 in.
Length182.4 in.
Width68.4 in.
Curb weight2835 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Orange Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
See Sunfire Inventory

Related Used 1995 Pontiac Sunfire SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles