Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette Premiere 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,160
|$2,670
|$2,922
|Clean
|$1,982
|$2,450
|$2,687
|Average
|$1,626
|$2,009
|$2,216
|Rough
|$1,270
|$1,569
|$1,745
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette GLS 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,063
|$2,553
|$2,795
|Clean
|$1,893
|$2,342
|$2,570
|Average
|$1,553
|$1,921
|$2,119
|Rough
|$1,213
|$1,500
|$1,669
Estimated values
2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette GL 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,878
|$2,327
|$2,551
|Clean
|$1,723
|$2,135
|$2,345
|Average
|$1,414
|$1,752
|$1,934
|Rough
|$1,104
|$1,368
|$1,523