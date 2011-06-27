I loved this car from the day it was introduced. I wanted this car the first time I saw it as it was the Pace Car for The Indy 500 that year. i did rebuild the entire fuel system 2 months after purchase as I was unsure of its condition. Since then it has been a very reliable and fun car to drive. I drove it to Florida (I live in Indiana) and this be hard to believe but I averaged almost 40mpg. The designers at Olds knew what they were doing. So, if you are an owner of one of these gems, hang onto it. It will be considered an antique in 3 years and since Olds has been phased out, not only will they retain their value but they will also been a sought after vehicle.

