Consumer Rating
(21)
1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

A 3.4-liter, twin-cam engine is now available in convertible, but can't be ordered with five-speed transmission anymore. International Series gets new alloys, and all models are equipped with automatic power door locks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.

5(43%)
4(52%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
21 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Oldsmobile had it right.
Adam Bom,08/27/2010
I've owned a good number of cars and by a large margin this is one of the best so far (only better was the Audi). Bought in 2000 with 40,000 miles on it, my odometer just turned over 110,000 miles (as of 8/2010) and I've had few issues short of cosmetic stuff (dash warp, minor rust, etc.) Basic parts are cheap and easy to find. Design is very solid, maybe a bit too sparse on the interior, for some people. Even with the full options package it doesn't look as fancy as the other Olds models. The ride, however, is through and through a Cutlass Supreme. Nice gliding feel like a heavier car but handles sportier than previous years. This is one car that I will drive until the wheels fall off.
Dream Car
hehjr47,09/23/2009
I loved this car from the day it was introduced. I wanted this car the first time I saw it as it was the Pace Car for The Indy 500 that year. i did rebuild the entire fuel system 2 months after purchase as I was unsure of its condition. Since then it has been a very reliable and fun car to drive. I drove it to Florida (I live in Indiana) and this be hard to believe but I averaged almost 40mpg. The designers at Olds knew what they were doing. So, if you are an owner of one of these gems, hang onto it. It will be considered an antique in 3 years and since Olds has been phased out, not only will they retain their value but they will also been a sought after vehicle.
solid car
digger,03/20/2002
Nice, comfortable ride. Good acceleration.
great buy at 15000 grand
joe sclafani,01/02/2003
very good car in ten years rplaced a set of tires brakes battery and starter always got good milage still tight runs good looks good glad i walked into olds that day
See all 21 reviews of the 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Overview

The Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme is offered in the following submodels: Cutlass Supreme Sedan, Cutlass Supreme Coupe, Cutlass Supreme Convertible. Available styles include S 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, Special 2dr Coupe, International 4dr Sedan, S 4dr Sedan, Special 4dr Sedan, and International 2dr Coupe.

