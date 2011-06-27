  1. Home
1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Styling is updated front and rear. Four-cylinder engine dropped. International Series models get 3.4-liter twin-cam engine, heads-up instrument display and ABS standard. Sedans get folding rear seatback. Alloys are standard on SL models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.

5(33%)
4(54%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
15 reviews
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Cutlass
joe 155 joe 115,04/04/2002
The best car i ever owned.
The Valent One
The Valent One...,06/08/2007
Man! I must say, what a car for me. I've been driving Olds Cutlass all my short life (age39). The comfort and highway feel has kept me in them. I've had two 75's, a 77,82,83,84(hurst), two 87 (442's) and a '92 convt. The '92 had 96,000 miles on it when I bought it. Sold with 232,000 miles on it, still running strong. Replacements: alt.,anti- freeze line, front brakes, water pump, conv. top and door handle. It had the 3.1 V6, leather seats, pwr windows, locks, and trunk. Red in color but not a Vett. I changed the oil every 3 to 4000 miles religiously. The most reliable year in Olds that I have ever owned. The '92 Cutlass Conv.
Great, Long Lasting Car
John Kimble,03/08/2006
My Cutlass is actually an SL and its an awesome car. I was a little cautious about buying it at first because it had quite a few miles on it but its now at 196,000 and the only major thing I've had to do with it is replace a blown head gasket. It leaks antifreeze occasionally but that's the only thing mechanically wrong with it. Its got good acceleration with its 3.1L V6 engine, although the automatic transmission seems to take its time "hunting" if you floor it. This car has very good handling too. I will probably drive it unil it dies and that could be a while.
200,000
Old'sman,09/15/2003
I bought this car with 100,000 miles all over the US Putting on another 100 grand. This has been a very comfortable freeway cruiser with enough sport to handle tough driving situations close cuts or parallel parking. I have taken this car through the paces. From blizzards and black ice to deserts, mountains and hard to reach terrain. Incredibly stable in all driving situations while still sports- car responsive. Newer version is the Alreo and seems true to form. I drove one a bit and felt right at home.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Overview

The Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme is offered in the following submodels: Cutlass Supreme Sedan, Cutlass Supreme Coupe, Cutlass Supreme Convertible. Available styles include S 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, International 4dr Sedan, International 2dr Coupe, and S 4dr Sedan.

