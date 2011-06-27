  1. Home
1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Redesigned dashboard equipped with dual airbags debuts. Single trim level offered this year. Front bench seat is no longer available. Front seatbelts are mounted to door pillars instead of doors. Air conditioning, power windows, power locks, tilt steering and cassette player are standard on all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.

5(69%)
4(27%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
45 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This car is typical American nonsense.
elhombre72,10/14/2003
I have grown to hate this car over the years. The cheap plastic components, cheap finish, basic design flaws and tedious repairs have made owing this car a pain. Why can't GM make cars that do fall apart after a few years. I have had to change the transmission pan gasket about four times, the altenator twice, the starter three times and other numerous nonsense repairs. Even the dashboard display lights have gone out on me and it is a pain to replace the lights.
One Word: Value
Mitchell,03/18/2002
This is a great car, personally, I don't know why many more people drive these. It came with everything standard, and to me that's great.
Great buy and fun ride
Linn,01/31/2009
We bought our daughter one with 275000 miles from a friend for her first car to learn with. She drove it 50000 more and we loved it and she did also, so we bought one with only 19000 miles that was actually the last one built. We still Love it and Just found one with 10450 original miles. We did have the top to come up going down the road and broke the braces and caused a lot of repair. It was locked down and was passing a truck when the draft caused this to happen. We plan on writing GM about that but still Love the car. Great bang for the buck! It is American also!
Very reliable
cas7366,11/05/2003
I just want to tell you that this car has been a great car to me even though I may not be the best at it's maintenance. I change the oil and have had no problems with this car. It makes me think very highly of Oldsmobil cars.
See all 45 reviews of the 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

Used 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Overview

The Used 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme is offered in the following submodels: Cutlass Supreme Sedan, Cutlass Supreme Coupe, Cutlass Supreme Convertible. Available styles include S 2dr Coupe, S 4dr Sedan, and 2dr Convertible.

