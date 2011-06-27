We bought our daughter one with 275000 miles from a friend for her first car to learn with. She drove it 50000 more and we loved it and she did also, so we bought one with only 19000 miles that was actually the last one built. We still Love it and Just found one with 10450 original miles. We did have the top to come up going down the road and broke the braces and caused a lot of repair. It was locked down and was passing a truck when the draft caused this to happen. We plan on writing GM about that but still Love the car. Great bang for the buck! It is American also!

