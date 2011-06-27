1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Redesigned dashboard equipped with dual airbags debuts. Single trim level offered this year. Front bench seat is no longer available. Front seatbelts are mounted to door pillars instead of doors. Air conditioning, power windows, power locks, tilt steering and cassette player are standard on all models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.
Most helpful consumer reviews
elhombre72,10/14/2003
I have grown to hate this car over the years. The cheap plastic components, cheap finish, basic design flaws and tedious repairs have made owing this car a pain. Why can't GM make cars that do fall apart after a few years. I have had to change the transmission pan gasket about four times, the altenator twice, the starter three times and other numerous nonsense repairs. Even the dashboard display lights have gone out on me and it is a pain to replace the lights.
Mitchell,03/18/2002
This is a great car, personally, I don't know why many more people drive these. It came with everything standard, and to me that's great.
Linn,01/31/2009
We bought our daughter one with 275000 miles from a friend for her first car to learn with. She drove it 50000 more and we loved it and she did also, so we bought one with only 19000 miles that was actually the last one built. We still Love it and Just found one with 10450 original miles. We did have the top to come up going down the road and broke the braces and caused a lot of repair. It was locked down and was passing a truck when the draft caused this to happen. We plan on writing GM about that but still Love the car. Great bang for the buck! It is American also!
cas7366,11/05/2003
I just want to tell you that this car has been a great car to me even though I may not be the best at it's maintenance. I change the oil and have had no problems with this car. It makes me think very highly of Oldsmobil cars.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme features & specs
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
