Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/412.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length193.7 in.
Curb weight3354 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Black
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • White
