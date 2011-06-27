I just bought car just recently it drove good for the first two weeks and stalls out. Then also gets a rough idle every once in a while. I wonder if anyone else is having problems with it stalling out and figured it out. I have 3.1 v6 and it suppose to get good gas mileage and its horrible. I took it to repair shop to get the idling and stalling problem fixed and they could find anything wrong with. Other then the stalling out like out of the blue it runs really good.

