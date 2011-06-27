  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(10)
1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme for Sale
List Price Estimate
$856 - $2,092
Used Cutlass Supreme for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

3.4-liter, twin-cam V6 debuts on options list, equipped with a five-speed in coupes and an automatic in sedans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I figured the stalling problem out!
phils2,11/15/2011
I finally figured the stalling problem out after mechanics told me they did not find anything wrong with the car at all. Its a piece of the vacuum lines that usually messes up over sometime. It only took me day to find it. Its a cheap part $2.03 no more problems for now. GM mechanics need to go back to school. I just started working on my cars just year ago. If anyone has this car and has problems email me.
Original Owner, Want to Sell
Wayne,10/21/2006
This has been an excellant car and fun to drive. Too bad they don't make them any more. We would like to sell the car, which is in show room condition with original paper work, to a person who would value it.
1991 oldsmobile cutlass supreme sl
phils2,11/04/2011
I just bought car just recently it drove good for the first two weeks and stalls out. Then also gets a rough idle every once in a while. I wonder if anyone else is having problems with it stalling out and figured it out. I have 3.1 v6 and it suppose to get good gas mileage and its horrible. I took it to repair shop to get the idling and stalling problem fixed and they could find anything wrong with. Other then the stalling out like out of the blue it runs really good.
Miss my Olds
IllinoisBoy,04/12/2010
We purchased Ol' Bessie for my 16th birthday. She was my first car and as such, she was perfect. I loved the way the car handled, and it rode like a dream. The 3.1 liter engine was modest which helped eek out approx. 30 mpg for me (i drove mostly on 4 lane highways) but was still powerful enough to win me a few dollars here and there. Looking back, I feel horrible that I didn't maintain her like i should have. If I kept up with oil changes and regular shop visits I would still be driving her today. Ol' bessie will always have a special place in my heart, as most first cars do...
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
160 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Overview

The Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme is offered in the following submodels: Cutlass Supreme Sedan, Cutlass Supreme Coupe, Cutlass Supreme Convertible. Available styles include SL 2dr Coupe, 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, SL 4dr Sedan, International 4dr Sedan, International 2dr Coupe, and 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme?

Which used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supremes are available in my area?

