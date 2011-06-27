Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme for Sale

Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
4 listings
Applied Filters
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

19921993
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$0$15K
Price

Mileage

15K100K
Mileage

Vehicle History

Type

Trim

Fuel Economy

2025
Fuel Economy

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $11,988

    1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Base

    18,674 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Martin Auto Gallery - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania

    Visit Martin Auto Gallery online at www.martinautogalleryinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (412)571-2277 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G3WT34T3PD364360
    Stock: M19-286
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,800

    1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Base

    57,418 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Eastep's Wheels - Lincoln / Nebraska

    57000 actual miles  leather power top 3.1 v6 keyless entry cold a/c immaculate shape.  Belong to one of my long time great customers.   Nancy believes Ken has way to many cars.  you can contact them directly  Ken or  Nancy  402 540 5001 Visit Eastep's Wheels Inc. online at www.eastepswheels.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 402 464 9397 today to schedule your test drive.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G3WT34T3ND365277
    Stock: D365277
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $1,000

    1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Highview Motors - Altavista / Virginia

    1992 OLDS CUTLASS SUPREME 4 DOOR SEDAN-- HASN'T BEEN STARTED / MOVED IN OVER 5 YEARS-- PAINT IS POOR-- SUPPOSED TO BE SOMETHING WRONG WITH EIGTHER THE ENGINE OR TRANSMISSION-- ALUMINUM WHEELS-- A/C-- AM / FM STEREO--TIRES DRYROTTED-- www.highviewmotors.net-- NO PROCESSING FEES, SAVES YOU UP TO $598.00 OVER THE COMPETITION!!-- TOLL FREE- 1.888.300.2405-- HIGHVIEW MOTORS INC-GMC TRUCKS 1409 MAIN ST. ALTAVISTA, VA 24517-- GMC CERTIFIED SERVICE-- PPG COLLISION REPAIR CENTER-- 24 HR. TOWING RECOVERY SERVICE-- 'SINCE 1961'

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme S.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G3WH54T0ND317264
    Stock: R5962A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 01-31-2002

  • $6,900

    1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Base

    97,673 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sundance Chevrolet - Grand Ledge / Michigan

    Blue 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.1L V6 12V BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER What is YOUR PREFERRED Price or Payment? Please Call Us At 1-800 SUNDANCE or 517-627-4051.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G3WT34T5ND378502
    Stock: X21607A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-23-2020

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme searches:

Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
  4. Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
Cutlass Supreme Reviews & Specs