Close

Eastep's Wheels - Lincoln / Nebraska

57000 actual miles leather power top 3.1 v6 keyless entry cold a/c immaculate shape. Belong to one of my long time great customers. Nancy believes Ken has way to many cars. you can contact them directly Ken or Nancy 402 540 5001 Visit Eastep's Wheels Inc. online at www.eastepswheels.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 402 464 9397 today to schedule your test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G3WT34T3ND365277

Stock: D365277

Certified Pre-Owned: No

