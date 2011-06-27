1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Driver airbag added and ABS is made standard on all models. International Series dropped. Special Editions are on sale, carrying one-price stickers and a healthy load of standard equipment. The 3.1-liter V6 makes 20 more horsepower. The 3.4-liter V6 makes 10 more horsepower. New standard features include tilt steering, intermittent wipers, Pass-Key theft-deterrent system and rear defogger.
GIVUS,04/24/2009
Although the ride is a little soft, the acceleration is adequate and I get an average of just over 25mpg. The car is comfortable and very reliable. It sat garaged for a year (twice) while I was deployed and started up again with no problems. It's getting close to 200,000mi and still running strong. Lived in NY, TX, and NC with it - handled well in the snow and did fine in the heat; heading to KS next. No major mechanical issues; I've been lightly rear-ended twice, but only scratched the bumper.
KBViper,08/08/2004
I bought a 1994 convertible on E-Bay for $4850 US. I always wanted one of these cars and got the color I wanted - Teal. The car had spend all of its life in the south and is in near new condition with only 64,000 miles. It turns lots of heads up here in Canada - most people have never seen one before. I've put over 3,000 miles in the car and have had no problems - not a drop of oil burned Lots of performance, and great looks, I recommend this car - get one from the southern US.
Paula H.,12/06/2008
I have over 309 thousand miles on my car. It is still the original everything. The only things I have had to replace on this car is the water pump and the break pads. It has been great! I suffer from driving anxiety and I would trust it to go to California and back to Wisconsin with no problems. I am currently looking to get another one, due to the fact my son took this one from me. This is not your gutless Cutlass.
buyamerican,02/28/2009
By far the best looking car i have ever owned just seems to have everything supporting the car break, brakes, struts, head gasket, and the list goes on. Very comfy, plenty of power, runs well broken.
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
