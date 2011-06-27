  1. Home
1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Driver airbag added and ABS is made standard on all models. International Series dropped. Special Editions are on sale, carrying one-price stickers and a healthy load of standard equipment. The 3.1-liter V6 makes 20 more horsepower. The 3.4-liter V6 makes 10 more horsepower. New standard features include tilt steering, intermittent wipers, Pass-Key theft-deterrent system and rear defogger.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.

5(58%)
4(36%)
3(3%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
33 reviews
See all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Going Strong
GIVUS,04/24/2009
Although the ride is a little soft, the acceleration is adequate and I get an average of just over 25mpg. The car is comfortable and very reliable. It sat garaged for a year (twice) while I was deployed and started up again with no problems. It's getting close to 200,000mi and still running strong. Lived in NY, TX, and NC with it - handled well in the snow and did fine in the heat; heading to KS next. No major mechanical issues; I've been lightly rear-ended twice, but only scratched the bumper.
What an E-Bay buy.
KBViper,08/08/2004
I bought a 1994 convertible on E-Bay for $4850 US. I always wanted one of these cars and got the color I wanted - Teal. The car had spend all of its life in the south and is in near new condition with only 64,000 miles. It turns lots of heads up here in Canada - most people have never seen one before. I've put over 3,000 miles in the car and have had no problems - not a drop of oil burned Lots of performance, and great looks, I recommend this car - get one from the southern US.
I love my car
Paula H.,12/06/2008
I have over 309 thousand miles on my car. It is still the original everything. The only things I have had to replace on this car is the water pump and the break pads. It has been great! I suffer from driving anxiety and I would trust it to go to California and back to Wisconsin with no problems. I am currently looking to get another one, due to the fact my son took this one from me. This is not your gutless Cutlass.
Gone for a reason
buyamerican,02/28/2009
By far the best looking car i have ever owned just seems to have everything supporting the car break, brakes, struts, head gasket, and the list goes on. Very comfy, plenty of power, runs well broken.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Overview

The Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme is offered in the following submodels: Cutlass Supreme Sedan, Cutlass Supreme Coupe, Cutlass Supreme Convertible. Available styles include S 2dr Coupe, Special Edition 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, S 4dr Sedan, and Special Edition 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supremes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.

Can't find a used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supremes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,732.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,987.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,065.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,628.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

