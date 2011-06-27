Although the ride is a little soft, the acceleration is adequate and I get an average of just over 25mpg. The car is comfortable and very reliable. It sat garaged for a year (twice) while I was deployed and started up again with no problems. It's getting close to 200,000mi and still running strong. Lived in NY, TX, and NC with it - handled well in the snow and did fine in the heat; heading to KS next. No major mechanical issues; I've been lightly rear-ended twice, but only scratched the bumper.

