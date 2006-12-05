Used 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
If you've been saving your pennies to snap up a copy of the current Cutlass Supreme, better act fast. This aged model is retiring early in the 1997 model year to make way for the all-new Oldsmobile Intrigue.
We've always liked the racy styling of the Cutlass Supreme, though it is beginning to look a bit geriatric. The formerly optional twin-cam engine turned the Cutlass into a formidable sport coupe or sedan, with performance equaling that of such cars as the Thunderbird V8, Monte Carlo Z34, and Intrepid ES. Alas, Oldsmobile has dropped this potent engine from the options list for 1997.
Inside, a smoothly-flowing dash housing dual airbags offers a simple layout, easy-to-read gauges, and rotary climate controls that feel and operate like those of much more expensive automobiles. In fact, the Cutlass interior, like those in all Oldsmobiles, is a perfect example of ergonomic design. Interior fabrics are a bit too Seventies' in look and feel, but the rest of the interior is just fine. Not as roomy as the Ford Taurus in back, the Cutlass could use some improvement in the rear quarters. High door sills impede progress in and out of the car.
This year, Olds changes very little on the Cutlass Supreme. Alloy wheels come standard, as does a power trunk release. Coupes get side-impact protection that meets current federal standards (sedans have met the standard for years now). And, hold on to your hats, engine cradle corrosion resistance has been improved by a switch to ELPO coating, though we aren't sure what dog food has to do with preventing rust.
So, those looking for a traditional, attractive sedan or coupe that offers good value will find one at the local Oldsmobile dealer, but only for a limited time.
1997 Highlights
Scorecard
Consumer reviews
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
I've loved this car but it's given me persistent cooling system problems with no end in sight. I think I'm finally going to retire this one. I've had water pumps, hoses, radiators (!!) and gaskets replaced and it's still leaking and causing problems. Everything else has been more than fine, so this is frustrating. (145k miles) It's very hard to work on this car because everything is packed in so tight and in difficult spots to reach. Small tasks can take multiple days.
It is true is very difficult to access to the spark plugs located at rear. The car is some slow to start when the green light is lighting. Of course it has 160 HP, but on road its perfomance is great.
I absolutely LOVE my Cutlass. It's only left me stranded once, and that was my fault (did a repair, forgot to put a part back on properly). It's an absolute blast to drive.
I was given this car after my mother died and I love it. I have to admit when I went with her to pick it up, I was jealous of this car's good looks. The 30+ miles to the gallon on a 9 year old car is great. With over 153,000 plus miles I still will not hesitate to take it anywhere. I have put less than $500 into this car (not counting oil changes, which we do regularly, and tires) and would recommend it to anyone looking for a resonably priced and attractive car for a recent high school grad.
Features & Specs
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
The least-expensive 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme is the 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme SL 2dr Coupe. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
More about the 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
Edmunds users rate the 1997 Cutlass Supreme 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1997 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme for sale near.
Find a new Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $24,699.
Find a new Oldsmobile for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,929.
