Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Consumer Reviews

Oldsmobile had it right. Adam Bom , 08/27/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've owned a good number of cars and by a large margin this is one of the best so far (only better was the Audi). Bought in 2000 with 40,000 miles on it, my odometer just turned over 110,000 miles (as of 8/2010) and I've had few issues short of cosmetic stuff (dash warp, minor rust, etc.) Basic parts are cheap and easy to find. Design is very solid, maybe a bit too sparse on the interior, for some people. Even with the full options package it doesn't look as fancy as the other Olds models. The ride, however, is through and through a Cutlass Supreme. Nice gliding feel like a heavier car but handles sportier than previous years. This is one car that I will drive until the wheels fall off. Report Abuse

Dream Car hehjr47 , 09/23/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I loved this car from the day it was introduced. I wanted this car the first time I saw it as it was the Pace Car for The Indy 500 that year. i did rebuild the entire fuel system 2 months after purchase as I was unsure of its condition. Since then it has been a very reliable and fun car to drive. I drove it to Florida (I live in Indiana) and this be hard to believe but I averaged almost 40mpg. The designers at Olds knew what they were doing. So, if you are an owner of one of these gems, hang onto it. It will be considered an antique in 3 years and since Olds has been phased out, not only will they retain their value but they will also been a sought after vehicle. Report Abuse

solid car digger , 03/20/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Nice, comfortable ride. Good acceleration. Report Abuse

great buy at 15000 grand joe sclafani , 01/02/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful very good car in ten years rplaced a set of tires brakes battery and starter always got good milage still tight runs good looks good glad i walked into olds that day Report Abuse