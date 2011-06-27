  1. Home
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

A sedan joins the lineup. International Series gets high-output Quad 4 engine, teamed with five-speed manual transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
8 reviews
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Keeps on Chuggin'
jbear,02/05/2003
I love my Oldsmobile. It is fast and powerful, even after at least 12 years in service. I've had it for 2.5 yrs now, and only now, after 150K miles is it starting to show any signs of finally starting to give up. Everything inside still works great, esp. the AC, and I've only had the battery die on me a few times (my own fault) and a leak in the power steering fluid...altho the digital dashboard odometer, speedometer, and gas gauge go out once in a while and take a few minutes to come back on. Besides that, no major complaints.
Master Blaster
red.M.aciej,12/08/2005
Although I have a stripped version with manual windows (couldn't believe this...) I still rate this as the best car I have ever driven (and I have driven many "great" cars). The performance and mileage are amazing. I love the ease with which it's driven and the lack of mayor problems (everything dies sometimes...the question is why, where and how...). I can drive 1,000 miles and I feel like I am standing up from the coach after watching TV! Driving is painless! If I've had all the powered things inside I would never give it up. I reccomend it to everyone - this car rocks! Even mothers-with-child can't help and look on the street!
Awesome Olds
MichaelAnway,05/15/2002
I've had the car for three years and I love it. I have never been stranded and it has 150,000 miles right now and burns only a minamal amount of oil. About a qt. in 3,000 miles. The car runs great.
awesome!!!!!!!!!
brett favre fan4,07/22/2009
This car was awesome to me. It was my first car and best car i have ever had. i had the car for 10 years and during that time ive never gotten stuck somewhere, never had to get new battery, never had to get major repairs, nothing. it truly was the best car ever for me!
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
135 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
19 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Overview

The Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme is offered in the following submodels: Cutlass Supreme Sedan, Cutlass Supreme Coupe, Cutlass Supreme Convertible. Available styles include International 2dr Coupe, 2dr Convertible, 4dr Sedan, SL 2dr Coupe, 2dr Coupe, International 4dr Sedan, and SL 4dr Sedan.

