  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Aurora
  4. Used 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(40)
Appraise this car

1998 Oldsmobile Aurora Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth powertrain. Luxuriously appointed. Uniquely styled.
  • Cheap interior materials.
Other years
2003
2002
2001
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Oldsmobile Aurora for Sale
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$1,237 - $2,982
Used Aurora for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

We really want to like the Aurora. On paper, it seems to have everything in place to whip the competition. Strong performance, a Northstar-derived V8 engine, standard antilock brakes and traction control, svelte sheetmetal and prices that top out just over $40,000, fully loaded. Sounds tasty, doesn't it?

While slick overall, the Aurora looks like a 1995 Saturn SL that underwent minor reconstructive surgery. It weighs two tons. The wheels look like Aunt Polly's holiday condiment dishes. It barely avoids the dreaded gas-guzzler tax.

We can't argue that the Aurora hasn't proven to be an image-maker for Oldsmobile. We also can't argue that the Aurora has been selling to expectations, despite continuous improvement with each model year. From a design and engineering standpoint, the Aurora lit the way toward a new kind of Oldsmobile. From a sales standpoint, it is becoming obvious that luxury car buyers do not look to Oldsmobile to meet their needs.

The Aurora has lots of little luxurious goodies. The right exterior mirror dips down while reversing to help the driver see the curb or other obstructions to the rear of the car. The rearview mirror has an integrated compass. A three-channel garage door opener is standard and the Bose sound system provides an in-dash CD player. Every one off the assembly line is fully loaded; there are few options.

So, what is the Aurora's competition? The Buick Park Avenue Ultra and Pontiac Bonneville SSE are worthy alternatives, but aren't as coolly sophisticated. Acura's 3.2TL hovers around the Aurora's price tag, but this Japanese near-luxury sedan isn't nearly as stylish or roomy as the Aurora. Chrysler's LHS is nice, but lacks oomph under the hood. Lincoln's Continental offers a wonderful V8 powertrain, but is too garishly designed. The Audi A6 could be worth consideration, but is somewhat underpowered. The Mercedes E320 and BMW 528i are substantially more expensive than the Aurora when comparably equipped, and lack V8 power.

Yes, it would seem that the Aurora blends the perfect mix of luxury and performance into a highly styled, competitively priced near-luxury sedan. We just can't shake the feeling that this good package could have been much better, particularly in comparison to the slightly more expensive and absolutely stellar BMW 528i.

1998 Highlights

Status quo in Auroraville, but second-generation airbags have been added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora.

5(85%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
40 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1998 Olds Aurora
David Kehne,12/18/2008
This is a great car to have for just plain comfort and getting groups of five adults around. The style still turns heads even if it looks a bit overgrown by today's standards. The Northstar-inspired engine still burns rubber and the rear seat, not that I've travelled while there, is one of the most comfortable ever put in a sedan. This car is a great one to have in addition (or instead) of an SUV. The trunk is large but the size of its opening does present some limits.
Sleek and Luxury In One
jillion,04/14/2009
Definitely a luxury vehicle. Moving from one state to another,...requested a simple oil change (high quality products)from a quick lube shop that allowed a trainee to perform the oil change (without oversight), etc... overtightening then causing engine to leak and eventually fail (cost me $6,500 to fix).
Head bolts 98 aurora
browneyez,04/01/2008
I love my 98 aurora. I have 225,000 miles and still looking good. I did blow a head gasket from broken water pump. When I replaced the gaskets I ran into a problem when the head bolts were stripped out. Do not buy the heli coils they will not work and you will waste a lot of money. the only kit I found to work is the Time Sert Big Serts. The cost is high but the kit is complete and now that the job is done my favorite car is back on the road running like a champ.
great car
frank jones,05/28/2008
This car has been a pleasure to drive and i highly recommend it. The engineering is great. The engine seized up at 101,000 miles on it so we brought to a guy and he put a surplus motor in it with 60,000 miles on it and now the car runs strong as an ox. The repair cost was 4,000 but the guy guarantees the motor for another 100k miles and we have no doubt it will last longer.
See all 40 reviews of the 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora

Used 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora Overview

The Used 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora is offered in the following submodels: Aurora Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Oldsmobile Auroras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora.

Can't find a used 1998 Oldsmobile Auroras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Aurora for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,792.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $14,336.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Aurora for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,066.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,880.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Check out Oldsmobile Aurora lease specials

Related Used 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles