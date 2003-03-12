Used 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora
Pros & Cons
- Sophisticated power plant, sumptuous interior, comfortable ride.
- Poor resale value, build quality not quite up to that of the competition.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The best soon-to-be-discontinued sedan on the market.
2003 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Aurora
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
- comfort
- handling & steering
- driving experience
- interior
- value
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- road noise
- seats
- ride quality
- sound system
- transmission
- maintenance & parts
- cup holders
- spaciousness
- technology
- engine
Most helpful consumer reviews
Why shoud GM sell Auroas when people will by the same car for $15,000 more just to have a Cadillac wreath on it. I love my Aurora. It get's great milage and has a smooth and powerful V8 engine. It's quiet, fun to drive, and completly trouble free. It is GM's best kept secret.
Had this baby since 2007--still going strong with 79,000 miles! Tune-ups and oil changes have been regular--no major repairs to speak of. Great car-great styling and great performance! I only wish they still made the Aurora :( I can only imagine what a 2018 would look like!!!
Big sport sedan with a de-bored Northstar 32V V8 that is super smooth and works well with the great automatic. Handling is tight and firm for a big sedan.
This car has been absolutely reliable. Not one penny in two years/30,000 miles. The styling is unique and attractive. The fact that there are few of them on the road makes it a much more distinctive look and a head turner. The leather interior and the seating make it extraordinarily comfortable to drive. The Bose sound system is as good or better than any other factory-installed system that I've heard.
Features & Specs
|4.0 4dr Sedan
4.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Oldsmobile Aurora a good car?
Is the Oldsmobile Aurora reliable?
Is the 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora?
The least-expensive 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora is the 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,725.
Other versions include:
- 4.0 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $34,725
What are the different models of Oldsmobile Aurora?
More about the 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora
Used 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora Overview
The Used 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora is offered in the following submodels: Aurora Sedan. Available styles include 4.0 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 Aurora 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 Aurora.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2003 Aurora featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora?
Which 2003 Oldsmobile Auroras are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2003 Auroras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,990 and mileage as low as 169097 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora.
Can't find a new 2003 Oldsmobile Auroras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Oldsmobile Aurora for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,704.
Find a new Oldsmobile for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,027.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Related Used 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles