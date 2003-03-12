  1. Home
2003 Oldsmobile Aurora

2003 Oldsmobile Aurora
List Price
$2,990
Consumer Rating
(20)

Pros & Cons

  • Sophisticated power plant, sumptuous interior, comfortable ride.
  • Poor resale value, build quality not quite up to that of the competition.
Oldsmobile Aurora for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The best soon-to-be-discontinued sedan on the market.

2003 Highlights

The V6 has been dropped in the final year of production making the Aurora one of the few V8-only sedans on the market. Two new exterior colors -- Bordeaux Red and Steel Blue -- have also been added for the Aurora's going-away party.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, GM's best is now gone
Last Olds,

Why shoud GM sell Auroas when people will by the same car for $15,000 more just to have a Cadillac wreath on it. I love my Aurora. It get's great milage and has a smooth and powerful V8 engine. It's quiet, fun to drive, and completly trouble free. It is GM's best kept secret.

5 out of 5 stars, 2003 olds aurora
lionman73,
4.0 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 4A)

Had this baby since 2007--still going strong with 79,000 miles! Tune-ups and oil changes have been regular--no major repairs to speak of. Great car-great styling and great performance! I only wish they still made the Aurora :( I can only imagine what a 2018 would look like!!!

5 out of 5 stars, Capuccino Aurora
kostritzer,

Big sport sedan with a de-bored Northstar 32V V8 that is super smooth and works well with the great automatic. Handling is tight and firm for a big sedan.

5 out of 5 stars, Why buy an import
sdagostin,

This car has been absolutely reliable. Not one penny in two years/30,000 miles. The styling is unique and attractive. The fact that there are few of them on the road makes it a much more distinctive look and a head turner. The leather interior and the seating make it extraordinarily comfortable to drive. The Bose sound system is as good or better than any other factory-installed system that I've heard.

Features & Specs

4.0 4dr Sedan features & specs
4.0 4dr Sedan
4.0L 8cyl 4A
MPG 15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Oldsmobile Aurora a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2003 Aurora both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Oldsmobile Aurora fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Aurora gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Aurora has 14.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Oldsmobile Aurora. Learn more

Is the Oldsmobile Aurora reliable?

To determine whether the Oldsmobile Aurora is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Aurora. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Aurora's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2003 Aurora is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora?

The least-expensive 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora is the 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,725.

Other versions include:

  • 4.0 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $34,725
Learn more

What are the different models of Oldsmobile Aurora?

If you're interested in the Oldsmobile Aurora, the next question is, which Aurora model is right for you? Aurora variants include 4.0 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 4A). For a full list of Aurora models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

Used 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora Overview

The Used 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora is offered in the following submodels: Aurora Sedan. Available styles include 4.0 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2003 Aurora 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2003 Aurora.

