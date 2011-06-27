  1. Home
2001 Oldsmobile Aurora Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sophisticated powerplants, sumptuous interior, understated style.
  • Front-wheel drive results in heavy front end, not as exciting to behold as the original, less trunk space, tighter legroom.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Lacks the design flair of the original, but otherwise a better car in every respect.

Vehicle overview

Aurora debuted to the public in 1994, a sensually shaped replacement for the Toronado coupe and a sign of things to come from Oldsmobile. At the time one of the stoutest sedans in the world, the car's delicious styling, smooth-revving overhead-cam V8, and emphasis on composed performance impressed critics.

Now Oldsmobile introduces a completely redesigned 2001 Aurora flagship, in 3.5 and 4.0 versions. Like its predecessor, the new Aurora is quite rigid, providing a solid sense of quality. Unlike the old version, the new model is rather svelte, shedding weight due to a more compact body and the use of aluminum in key parts of the design.

Improved performance should be the translation, especially since the DOHC 4.0-liter V8 engine makes more power while still delivering 17 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway. It sends 250 horsepower to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission. The 3.5-liter twin-cam V6, which first appeared in the lower-priced Intrigue and gets a few additional miles per gallon, makes 215 horses, but is charged with moving 120 fewer pounds.

Four-wheel disc ABS brakes and speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion steering that provides better feel and feedback are standard, and so are fat tires and attractive spoked aluminum wheels. The 3.5 is shod with 16-inch Goodyears while 4.0 models receive 17-inch Michelins. A precision control system (read: traction and stability control) keeps the 4.0 traveling the straight and narrow when it senses that a loss of control may be imminent.

Since the Aurora is a luxury car, you should know about a few of the goodies. All Auroras are equipped with leather seats and real walnut trim in a two-tone interior. Driver-oriented with a beautifully swept arc of a control panel, the cabin includes a 27-function Driver Information Center. Chrome accents around the gated shifter and gauges lend a touch of class.

Head, shoulder, and hip room have all been increased, but legroom is down slightly. Though the trunk is smaller, it's more accessible thanks to a larger opening and lower liftover height. Side airbags are mounted to the front seats, and two drivers can personalize the remote keyless entry system to their individual tastes.

With a lower price point for the 3.5, Oldsmobile expects to double sales of the Aurora. The car's combination of style, luxury and value should ensure success.

2001 Highlights

Oldsmobile has redesigned the Aurora, plopping its flagship sedan onto a more rigid but still front-drive platform. Remaining stylish and contemporary, Aurora is more conventional in appearance but overall, remains an enticing package. Both 3.5 V6 and 4.0 V8 versions are available, each equipped with a full load of luxury accoutrements.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora.

5(62%)
4(32%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
94 reviews
94 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worth a lot more than you will pay!
Michael C,04/01/2016
3.5 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I was an auto broker for many years and I recommended this car to numerous people. Is there a car made that doesn't have problems, of course not, there will never be a "one and done" but if you are looking at one of these get it checked out by a mechanic first and then be glad you bought it. The gas mileage for a car of this size is wonderful, the ride is really good. It's roomy front and back and has a massive trunk. The trunk is so big I put a 12" sub woofer in a box and mounted it in the trunk and I can still get the spare tire out. When you are driving it doesn't feel as big as it is. I have a 2001 with 108,000 miles and it doesn't even let in much road noise at all. I do a ton of driving and the only thing I have done to the car in a year and a half is add an after market stereo. I honestly don't have anything negative to say. To get really nit-picky I'm 5'11" tall and the seats don't go back as far as i would like. If you are my height or taller you definitely want to check that out first. I guess you get what you pay for and in my case I got so much more because I paid hardly anything for mine. Even though Oldsmobile isn't being made anymore quite a few different GM products used the same parts. This being said, parts are not hard to find and this isn't a high maintenance car to keep up. *Update I've been commuting now for the past nine months and I'm averaging over 400 miles per tank of gas. The air shocks are great for long drives and this car takes a beating. I have put 27,000 miles on it in the past 9 months and its running strong.
Olds
ameschen,11/25/2012
I bought my aurora in 2007 used with 138k miles on it, I'm around 202k now. I could not be happier with my first car. I've had little issues like changing a handful of sensors, and a fuel pump but spending a few hundred every once in a while is better than a car payment. It is pretty good on gas for being a V8 too, I live in the city and my average is 23 mpg. On the express way I get around 35 believe it or not! My Olds still has plenty of life left in it. I plan on keeping it until I run it into the ground and who knows I might look for another after.
GM wrong,should've added this to Buick
mmtphoto,03/18/2008
I have owned probably 36-40 cars, and this is without a doubt the nicest, smoothest, quietest and prettiest car I have ever owned. So far it has been pretty dependable, and the aluminum hood and trunk lid are pretty trick. I enjoy the heated seats, the great radio/cd player with the 12 disk changer in the trunk, the climate control, steering wheel controls, and beautiful interior and exterior. It has a sunroof, and intelligent wipers, and the aluminum 4 cam engine and trans are quiet and smooth. I do my own repairs-this car is a little complicated, but so far I have been able to solve the somewhat minor problems without any drama. Nicer than a Caddy, Jag, Acura, BMW in my opinion.
'01 Aurora
Tom,12/23/2006
I bought the car used. Its resale is suffering so badly that I got a terrific deal. After getting this kind of deal, I could care less about resale as I plan to keep the car for a very long time. It is very comfortable, looks great, and handles fine. I have had no problems with it other than normal maintenance.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora Overview

The Used 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora is offered in the following submodels: Aurora Sedan. Available styles include 3.5 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and 4.0 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora?

