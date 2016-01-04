Used 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora for Sale Near Me

I was an auto broker for many years and I recommended this car to numerous people. Is there a car made that doesn't have problems, of course not, there will never be a "one and done" but if you are looking at one of these get it checked out by a mechanic first and then be glad you bought it. The gas mileage for a car of this size is wonderful, the ride is really good. It's roomy front and back and has a massive trunk. The trunk is so big I put a 12" sub woofer in a box and mounted it in the trunk and I can still get the spare tire out. When you are driving it doesn't feel as big as it is. I have a 2001 with 108,000 miles and it doesn't even let in much road noise at all. I do a ton of driving and the only thing I have done to the car in a year and a half is add an after market stereo. I honestly don't have anything negative to say. To get really nit-picky I'm 5'11" tall and the seats don't go back as far as i would like. If you are my height or taller you definitely want to check that out first. I guess you get what you pay for and in my case I got so much more because I paid hardly anything for mine. Even though Oldsmobile isn't being made anymore quite a few different GM products used the same parts. This being said, parts are not hard to find and this isn't a high maintenance car to keep up. *Update I've been commuting now for the past nine months and I'm averaging over 400 miles per tank of gas. The air shocks are great for long drives and this car takes a beating. I have put 27,000 miles on it in the past 9 months and its running strong.

