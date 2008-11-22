Used 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora for Sale Near Me

9 listings
Aurora Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5
    used

    2002 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5

    127,793 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2002 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5

    145,986 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,700

    Details
  • 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5 in Dark Brown
    used

    2002 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5

    75,845 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0 in White
    used

    2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0

    94,800 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,088

    Details
  • 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0
    used

    2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0

    204,862 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0 in Yellow
    used

    2003 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0

    169,097 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,990

    Details
  • 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5
    used

    2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5

    122,959 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5 in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5

    106,265 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora
    used

    1998 Oldsmobile Aurora

    182,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,750

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Aurora

Overall Consumer Rating
4.536 Reviews
  • 5
    (61%)
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 1
    (3%)
I'm very happy with my Aurora!
Jay,11/22/2008
I've owned my Olds for 3 years and I have to say it's the best car I've ever had! It's very comfortable to drive, especially on 3 day road trips. I get 33mpg (highway driving). Amazing what high octane fuel and K&N air filters can do for mileage and passing power! It's very safe/stable driving on highways or in the city in all whether conditions be it be rain, ice or blizzard. I can't even tell the roads are bad it handles so well! Here in Canada we have extreme road conditions and I have no problem passing other cars/trucks (good or poor road conditions). There has been no work done to the car except regular maintenance. No breakdowns or problems. Car has 77,400 miles on it so far.
