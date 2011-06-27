  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(36)
2002 Oldsmobile Aurora Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sophisticated powerplants, sumptuous interior, understated style.
  • Front-wheel drive results in heavy handling, not as exciting to behold as the original, dead car walking.
Oldsmobile Aurora for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The best soon-to-be-discontinued sedan on the market.

Vehicle overview

Introduced just last year as an all-new 2001 model, the Aurora was one of Oldsmobile's best chances for staying afloat. With a shapely, slimmed-down exterior and two solid powerplants available under the hood, the Aurora was one of the most well-rounded sedans to come out of GM in quite a while. Of course, by now, you probably know that the bean counters took over and permanently ended the Aurora's hopes of ever becoming a best-seller, but lucky for you it makes for a good chance to get a great deal on a solid American sedan.

One reason for the Aurora's initial popularity when it debuted seven years ago was its stout powerplant. The second-generation model continues that philosophy by giving buyers a choice of either a solid 215-horsepower V6, or an even healthier 250-hp 4.0-liter V8. Both engines route their power through a four-speed automatic transmission that delivers smooth upshifts and quick downshifts.

Standard four-wheel-disc brakes with ABS provide the stopping power while a speed-sensitive rack-and-pinion steering system offers a well-connected feel for the road. Auroras equipped with the V6 get 16-inch Goodyear performance tires, while V8-equipped models get upgraded to 17-inch Michelins. A Precision Control System (read: traction and stability control) keeps V8-equipped Auroras traveling the straight and narrow during inclement weather or when it senses an imminent loss of control.

Like most sedans in its class, the Aurora features a luxurious two-tone leather interior with real walnut trim and chrome accents. Driver-oriented with a beautifully swept arc of a control panel, the cabin includes a 27-function Driver Information Center and a straightforward control layout with minimal dashboard clutter. Front- and side-impact airbags are standard for both the driver and front passenger in addition to the OnStar communications system that will alert a 24-hour response center in the event of an airbag deployment.

As Oldsmobile dealers begin to wind down their operations, you can expect to negotiate a very favorable deal on their remaining Auroras. With continued warranty and parts service through GM, buying an Oldsmobile isn't the dicey proposition it might seem to be. So if you're looking for a sleek, luxurious American sedan and would like to get a great deal in the process, drop by a remaining Olds dealer and check out the Aurora. You might find yourself driving home in a piece of American history.

2002 Highlights

A navigation radio supplements the OnStar system for easy-to-follow driving directions. Three new exterior colors debut along with chrome exhaust tips.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora.

5(61%)
4(33%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
4.5
36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I'm very happy with my Aurora!
Jay,11/22/2008
I've owned my Olds for 3 years and I have to say it's the best car I've ever had! It's very comfortable to drive, especially on 3 day road trips. I get 33mpg (highway driving). Amazing what high octane fuel and K&N air filters can do for mileage and passing power! It's very safe/stable driving on highways or in the city in all whether conditions be it be rain, ice or blizzard. I can't even tell the roads are bad it handles so well! Here in Canada we have extreme road conditions and I have no problem passing other cars/trucks (good or poor road conditions). There has been no work done to the car except regular maintenance. No breakdowns or problems. Car has 77,400 miles on it so far.
Fun to drive
Mac Aipperspach,08/28/2009
An excellent car to drive and with the interior extras very comfortable for long distance trips. The vehicle was purchased used with 43,000 miles and after 10,000 miles the only trouble so far will be to replace the original rear shocks which are rather pricey due to computer linkage. Plenty of power and for a V-8 on the open highway I can get 25 miles to the gallon.
A steal
sdagostin,04/17/2002
The Aurora has a better, more reliable engine, more passenger compartment space, is as distinctively attractive, and sells for much less than the BMW 5- Series and the Lexus ES 300. An honest person will admit that the appearance of the car and the maker&#8217;s cachet make up the majority of his purchasing decisions. Why else would someone choose an ES over an Aurora? The ES is $3,000 more than the Aurora, yet it is just a Camry with a few appointments and for 2002, it has become a borderline ugly car. The BMW is just overpriced. The Olds has a superior engine, is more comfortable inside, is just as reliable, and is just as attractive. But, its not a "Beemer". Is that worth 15 grand to you?
Air pump/drive shaft problems
beth,08/29/2008
Air pump problems at 50,000 miles and again at 75,000. drive shaft replace around 30,000 and again around 35,000 2 electric motors on rear windows, which are rarely used front end problems around 50,000 GM has reimbursed me for some of the work, but air pump is acting up again at 80,000 poor design. I love the looks and the handling and it has so far it has not let me down on starting will I keep it? not sure at this time
See all 36 reviews of the 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora

Used 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora Overview

The Used 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora is offered in the following submodels: Aurora Sedan. Available styles include 3.5 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and 4.0 4dr Sedan (4.0L 8cyl 4A).

