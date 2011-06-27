  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Aurora
  4. Used 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora Base Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Aurora
Overview
See Aurora Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.
Measurements
Length205.4 in.
Curb weight3967 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.1 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gold
  • Medium Dark Blue
  • Dark Green
See Aurora Inventory

Related Used 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles