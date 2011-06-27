  1. Home
1997 Oldsmobile Aurora Review

Pros & Cons

  • Full load of equipment, V-8 power, good looks, roomy rear seat
  • Nose-heavy handling, high cowl
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

We really want to like the Aurora. On paper, it seems to have everything in place to whip the competition. Strong performance, a Northstar-derived V8 engine, standard antilock brakes and traction control, svelte sheetmetal, and prices that top out just over $40,000 fully loaded. Sounds tasty, doesn't it?

While slick overall, it looks like a 1995 Saturn SL that underwent minor reconstructive surgery. It weighs two tons. The wheels look like Aunt Polly's holiday condiment dishes. It barely avoids the dreaded gas-guzzler tax.

We can't argue that the Aurora hasn't proven to be an image-maker for Oldsmobile. We also can't argue that the Aurora hasn't been selling to expectations, despite continuous improvement with each model year. From a design and engineering standpoint, the Aurora is lighting the way toward a new kind of Oldsmobile. From a sales standpoint, it is becoming obvious that luxury car buyers do not look to Oldsmobile to meet their needs

For 1997, Aurora gains few changes. The right exterior mirror now dips down while reversing to help the driver see the curb or other obstructions to the rear of the car. The rearview mirror gains an integrated compass, while larger front brakes help bring the car to a stop more assuredly. A 3-channel garage door opener is added, and outside door handles have improved operation this year. Seatbelts feature end release buckles for easier detachment, and the Bose sound system gains an in-dash CD player. Newly optional is a 12-disc changer, but only if you avoid the Bose stereo.

So, what is the competition for the Aurora? The Buick Park Avenue Ultra and Pontiac Bonneville SSE are worthy alternatives, but aren't as coolly sophisticated. Acura's 3.2TL hovers around the Aurora price tag, as do the Infiniti J30 and Lexus ES300, but these Japanese near luxury sedans aren't nearly as stylish as the Aurora. Chrysler's LHS is nice, but lacking oomph under the hood. Lincoln's Continental offers a wonderful V8 powertrain, but dull styling and too many electronic gizmos. The Audi A6 could be worth consideration, but is severely underpowered. The Mercedes E320 and BMW 528i are substantially more expensive than the Aurora when comparably equipped, and lack V8 power.

Yes, it would seem that the Aurora blends the perfect mix of luxury and performance into a highly styled, competitively priced near-luxury sedan. We just can't shake the feeling that this good package could have been much better, particularly in comparison to the slightly more expensive and absolutely stellar BMW 528i.

1997 Highlights

Larger front brakes, an in-dash CD player for the Bose sound system, a tilt-down right-hand exterior mirror for backing assistance, an integrated rearview mirror compass and a three-channel garage door opener are added this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Oldsmobile Aurora.

5(70%)
4(17%)
3(8%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.5
40 reviews
40 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love the Nana car
nanaloveshers,08/08/2011
I bought my Aurora a year ago at an auction, I am only the second owner and it had 90,000 miles on it when I bought it. We were not in Modesto on preview day, so did not even know if it ran, but it was in such pristine condition and had such low mileage I took a chance. I paid $3000 for her, and she started right up and i have been in love ever since. This car looks as good as it did the day it left the showroom and while the in-town mileage is not very high, on the highway she gets between 27-34 mpg. My son the mechanic says with the low mileage I put on it and timely maintenance it should last me many years.
I Love Her
Cindy,08/16/2009
I do love my car. She drives like a dream, she has all the little extras I wanted. I am 2nd owner & have had for nearly 10 yrs. Yes I have had to have some repairs and they were costly but to me worth it. ^The only problem Ive had is the radio/cd/cassette. I have purchased 2 new ones and both times the cassette has went out. And ever since I've had my girl she about every 3 to 4 wks I have to put 2 qts. of oil in. She doesn't leak oil or smoke. But it goes somewhere. Also the paint has flaked off really bad and I have noticed this in oter same year model Aurora's. She gets average gas mileage. I think I'll keep her. She's paid for and she has been good to me. Again I love my car.
Best Car I Ever Owned
rbeaver,08/04/2008
I absolutely love this car. I was very disappointed when it was discontinued. When I look at its styling, it still outshines today's newer cars. Yes it is more expensive to maintain; but cheaper then buying a new car.
I miss my Aurora!
DMS,10/09/2010
I love this car however I don't have it anymore,but given the chance again I would go back to a V8 Aurora any given day. This car had every thing and It satisfied my need for 'power' and speed' performance was good enough for me.The 250 hp is great I have raced other cars who just thought this was an ole man car? oh man they were surprised. this is the only V8 car that I would purchase used again and again. pure American horsepower. i'm going to get another one really soon.
See all 40 reviews of the 1997 Oldsmobile Aurora
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
