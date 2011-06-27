  1. Home
1999 Oldsmobile Aurora Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth powertrain, luxuriously appointed, uniquely styled.
  • Cheesy interior materials, spotty fit and finish.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

We want to like the Aurora. On paper, it seems to have everything in place to whip the competition. Strong performance, a Northstar-derived V8 engine, standard antilock brakes and traction control, svelte sheetmetal and prices that top out just over $40,000 fully loaded. Sounds great, doesn't it?

While it is a slick overall package, the Aurora could be confused with an overgrown 1995 Saturn SL that underwent minor reconstructive surgery. It weighs two tons. Its wheels still look like Aunt Polly's holiday condiment dishes. And it barely avoids the dreaded gas-guzzler tax.

Yes, the Aurora has done its job setting a new image for Oldsmobile as the division's flagship model. And yes, the Aurora has been selling to expectations. (Thanks to minor improvements with each model year, it is actually on a rising sales curve.) But neither the luxury sedan market nor the enthusiast world has embraced the Aurora the way Oldsmobile had hoped. Oh, from a design and engineering standpoint, the Aurora certainly moved the needle at Olds. In fact, steering, braking and suspension tweaks over the last few years have made the car better. But from a sales standpoint, it is becoming obvious that luxury car buyers are not looking to Oldsmobile in great numbers to meet their needs.

The Aurora has lots of little luxury goodies. The right exterior mirror dips down while reversing to help the driver see the curb or other obstructions to the rear of the car. The rearview mirror has an integrated compass. A three-channel garage door opener is standard, and the Bose sound system provides an in-dash CD player. Every one that comes off the assembly line is fully loaded; there are few options.

So, what is the Aurora's competition? Olds sees the Mercedes-Benz E320, Lexus ES300 and the Lincoln Continental at its primary targets. General Motors itself positions the Buick Park Avenue Ultra and Pontiac Bonneville SSE in this segment, but those cars don't carry Aurora's cool sophistication and, hence, aren't worthy alternatives. Chrysler's LHS is nice, but lacks the oomph of a V8. The Audi A6 could be worth consideration, given its new range of powerful engines. Cars like the BMW 528i are substantially more expensive than the Aurora when comparably equipped.

Yes, while the Aurora blends enough luxury and performance into a stylish, competitively priced near-luxury sedan that can go toe-to-toe with the likes of Lincoln, we just can't shake the feeling that this package doesn't have the kind of absolutely stellar credentials needed to battle the higher-priced imports.

1999 Highlights

It's the status quo again in Auroraville, except this year Olds has added two more hydraulic engine mounts (for a total of three) to better isolate engine vibrations. Other than that, a few new colors have been added (Galaxy Silver, Copper Nightmist and Dark Bronzemist).

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Oldsmobile Aurora.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best American Sedan Ever Built
Orlin,05/20/2010
The Aurora was years ahead of the car market in every aspect in 1994 when it introduced the first Aurora and is truly a great car in every way. This was my 3rd Aurora, a 1999, I previously had a 1995 and I also still have a 1997 Aurora (with 194,000 miles). This is the best American sedan built. I've looked for several years for an American made car to replace the 1999 and there are none that can top it. Living in America and also living in Michigan, I will not drive a foreign car.
99 Olds Aurora
ricknpam,07/12/2003
Our Aurora is a great car. The 4.0- liter V-8 took me by surprise, 250- horse power; WOW! It leaves my 1986 442 in the dust. The ride is very smooth. I recently replaced the brakes at 72000 miles and it was simple. No special torx bit required, just a 15mm socket and a C-clamp to compress the caliper. A half an hour brake job. The check engine light came on once under warranty, it was a transmission code. They replaced a seal and we were on our way. The mechanic said they never see problems with this transmission. The 50K warranty was great. We average 23 miles to the gallon, not bad for a big car with a V-8.
Beautiful Car
Happy Customer,04/07/2008
I just bought my dream car. 1999 Olds Aurora with 94,000 miles for $6500. I have been looking for months. It's white pearl with tan. It is so quiet, I cannot even hear the engine, unless you roll down the windows and kick it .....then hear it roar. It's a pity customers buy foreign cars when such quality cars are made in America. Buy American.
Best All Around Driver
chilshock,02/07/2007
I bought this car brand new in 1999 and now have 191,000 miles on it. I drive it actually pretty hard and it has never let me down. It has awesome acceleration and reliablity too. The only things I've had to have replace were the water pump at 120,000 miles and the radiator at 180,000. The front breaks were changed about every 70,000 miles (I'm on my third set in the front and the original rear breaks lasted until about 110,000 - I'm on my second set now. The spark plug wires were changed at 150,000 miles at the suggestion of the dealership. I'm actually still on the same battery (I thought at first it was a dumb idea to put it under the back seat I'm starting to re-think that, it has helped it last). It started at -17 F after sitting two days in sub-zero this week.
See all 29 reviews of the 1999 Oldsmobile Aurora
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1999 Oldsmobile Aurora features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Oldsmobile Aurora

Used 1999 Oldsmobile Aurora Overview

The Used 1999 Oldsmobile Aurora is offered in the following submodels: Aurora Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

