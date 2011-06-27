  1. Home
1995 Oldsmobile Aurora Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

World-class V8 front-drive luxury sedan features cutting-edge styling, dual airbags, ABS and traction control.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora.

5(68%)
4(20%)
3(10%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
48 reviews
See all 48 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

my aurora
brianeaton,07/05/2011
I have a 1995 oldsmobile aurora it is one of two i have a 1972 chevelle ss and i would love to get my aurora in tip top shape bout to rebuild it all i recomend keeping a car like this it is a family/ sports car and im not getting rid of mine any time soon
Great car
mitch,04/02/2005
I haved owned this car 5 years. It is a cruiser. Very comfortable ride. Great sound system. It gets 20 mpg in town and 26 on the highway. Replaced starter myself and the AC compressor was replaced. Lots of power. The styling is timeless. Lots of room in the car and in the trunk. Love the car.
Best Used Car Value!!!!!!!!!
SteVB,02/26/2002
Highly recommended to anyone (NOT LOOKING FOR A CHEAP CAR) as an excellent used car value. Cannot beat the options,comfort,performance,safety,and styling of this car. However ,this is not a "cheap" car, so to all you cheap people-stick with the dull but affordable Chevrolet.This car is for those with class,not afraid to maintain class.
1995 Olds Aurora
Nobrakes,03/06/2002
I purchased my Aurora used. After replacing a bad crank sensor, the car runs great. Everything works on it and I have not had any major problems. The car is very quiet and smooth. Overall I am very satisfied with this vehicle but I am worried that it will have no resale value.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora

Used 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora Overview

The Used 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora is offered in the following submodels: Aurora Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Oldsmobile Auroras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora.

Can't find a used 1995 Oldsmobile Auroras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Aurora for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,907.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,324.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Aurora for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,904.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $23,530.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

