1995 Oldsmobile Aurora Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,139 - $2,747
Used Aurora for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
World-class V8 front-drive luxury sedan features cutting-edge styling, dual airbags, ABS and traction control.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora.
Most helpful consumer reviews
brianeaton,07/05/2011
I have a 1995 oldsmobile aurora it is one of two i have a 1972 chevelle ss and i would love to get my aurora in tip top shape bout to rebuild it all i recomend keeping a car like this it is a family/ sports car and im not getting rid of mine any time soon
mitch,04/02/2005
I haved owned this car 5 years. It is a cruiser. Very comfortable ride. Great sound system. It gets 20 mpg in town and 26 on the highway. Replaced starter myself and the AC compressor was replaced. Lots of power. The styling is timeless. Lots of room in the car and in the trunk. Love the car.
SteVB,02/26/2002
Highly recommended to anyone (NOT LOOKING FOR A CHEAP CAR) as an excellent used car value. Cannot beat the options,comfort,performance,safety,and styling of this car. However ,this is not a "cheap" car, so to all you cheap people-stick with the dull but affordable Chevrolet.This car is for those with class,not afraid to maintain class.
Nobrakes,03/06/2002
I purchased my Aurora used. After replacing a bad crank sensor, the car runs great. Everything works on it and I have not had any major problems. The car is very quiet and smooth. Overall I am very satisfied with this vehicle but I am worried that it will have no resale value.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora features & specs
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Aurora
Related Used 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019