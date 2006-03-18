Used 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora for Sale Near Me

Tom Kelley Chevrolet Buick - Decatur / Indiana

2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0 4.0L V8 SFI DOHC Ivory White 17/25 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 39057 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G3GS64C314120370

Stock: 3U52472

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020