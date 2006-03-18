Used 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora for Sale Near Me
- 169,097 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
Decade Auto - Bladensburg / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3GS64C334142968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999
Moran Chevrolet - Clinton Township / Michigan
SOLD AS IS!. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FWD18/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3GR64H324215150
Stock: CL58127A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 145,986 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,700
International Honda - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
PRE AUCTION SPECIAL!!! SOLD AS IS. AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC FOR A LIMITED TIME BEFORE IT'S SENT TO AUCTION.Aurora 3.5, 4D Sedan, 3.5L V6 SFI DOHC Twin Cam, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Ivory White, Dark Gray Leather. Clean CARFAX.2002 Oldsmobile Aurora Ivory White
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3GR64H424151314
Stock: A050107A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 75,845 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive! Cappuccino 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5 FWD 3.5L V6 SFI DOHC Twin Cam 16' Aluminum Wheels w/Painted Finish, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Dimensional Sound System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, All Weather Package, All-Speed Traction Control, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Cassette, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio memory, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Convenience Package, Driver & Passenger Heated Front Seats, Driver & Passenger Lighted Visor Vanity Mirrors, Driver door bin, Driver Information Center, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Zone HVAC System, Electrochromic Inside Day/Night Mirror, Electronic Cruise Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Carpeted Auxiliary Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Contour Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Nuance Leather Seat Trim, OnStar 3-Button Security System, Option Package 1SA, Outside Mirrors & Driver Seat Memory Controls, Outside temperature display, Overhead Console, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger Comfort Package, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Personalization Features, Power Adjustment Driver Seat, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Precision Control System, Radio data system, Rain-Sensing Automatic Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear Seat Pass-Through To Trunk, Rear Seat Storage Armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single-Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering Wheel Touch Controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Trunk Cargo Net, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3GR64H324203046
Stock: 0-2486A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 94,800 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,088
Tom Kelley Chevrolet Buick - Decatur / Indiana
2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0 4.0L V8 SFI DOHC Ivory White 17/25 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 39057 miles below market average! Where else can you shop 7 brands in one location? We offer new Ford, New Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, New Chevrolet and New Buick. In addition to a great selection of used pre-owned inventory. Used vehicles as low as $2,000. Why Choose Us? You will receive FREE UNLIMITED CAR WASHES, good at ALL State of the Art Kelley Car Wash Locations, for as long as you own your vehicle! (**2 washes per week equates to an $832.00 value per year!**) Free Car Wash Locations include the 14/69 Auto Mall, Kelley Chevrolet, and Tom Kelley Chevrolet Buick Ford! (Just south of Fort Wayne in Decatur, IN) Kelley Automotive Group is proud to Pre-Apply Forever New Paint Protection to ALL New & Pre-Owned vehicles. To receive the Forever New Limited Warranty, $399 will be added to the purchase price of your Pre-Owned Vehicle. (Kelley Price + $399 (to receive Limited Warranty)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3GS64C314120370
Stock: 3U52472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 204,862 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
Daystarr Motors - Minnetonka / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 4.0 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3GS64C714107699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,959 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
Miller Auto Plaza - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
3.5L V6 SFI DOHC Twin Cam FWD Our 5 Star Promise *Non-Commissioned Sales People *Real-Time Pricing = Better Pricing *We got Your Back Warranty *Largest Indoor Showroom in the Midwest *Largest Selection of Vehicles in Central MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3GR64H814114894
Stock: 3700B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 106,265 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
Jim Clark Chevrolet - Junction City / Kansas
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. 19/28 City/Highway MPG Cherry 3.5L V6 SFI DOHC Twin Cam 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD Odometer is 20052 miles below market average! We want your Trade! We will give you more for it! We will even buy yours if you dont buy ours! Come see why Jim Clark Chevrolet-Cadillac was voted Best Used Car Dealer in the Flint Hills!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora 3.5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3GR62H414101692
Stock: V34841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 182,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,750
International Honda - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
PRE AUCTION SPECIAL!!! SOLD AS IS. AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC FOR A LIMITED TIME BEFORE IT'S SENT TO AUCTION.4D Sedan, 4.0L V8, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Gold Metallic, Neutral. Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.1998 Oldsmobile Aurora Gold Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G3GR62C0W4122745
Stock: 3611500A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
