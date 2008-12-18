Used 1998 Oldsmobile Aurora for Sale Near Me
9 listings
- 182,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,750
- 94,800 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,088
- 204,862 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 122,959 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 106,265 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 127,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999
- 145,986 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,700
- 75,845 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,900
- 169,097 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,990
David Kehne,12/18/2008
This is a great car to have for just plain comfort and getting groups of five adults around. The style still turns heads even if it looks a bit overgrown by today's standards. The Northstar-inspired engine still burns rubber and the rear seat, not that I've travelled while there, is one of the most comfortable ever put in a sedan. This car is a great one to have in addition (or instead) of an SUV. The trunk is large but the size of its opening does present some limits.