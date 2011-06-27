Estimated values
2013 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,158
|$5,530
|$6,750
|Clean
|$3,914
|$5,211
|$6,338
|Average
|$3,426
|$4,573
|$5,513
|Rough
|$2,938
|$3,935
|$4,688
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Sentra FE+ S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,307
|$5,650
|$6,846
|Clean
|$4,055
|$5,324
|$6,428
|Average
|$3,549
|$4,672
|$5,591
|Rough
|$3,043
|$4,020
|$4,755
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Sentra FE+ SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,368
|$5,938
|$7,329
|Clean
|$4,111
|$5,595
|$6,881
|Average
|$3,598
|$4,910
|$5,985
|Rough
|$3,085
|$4,225
|$5,090
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Sentra SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,741
|$6,270
|$7,631
|Clean
|$4,462
|$5,908
|$7,165
|Average
|$3,906
|$5,185
|$6,232
|Rough
|$3,349
|$4,462
|$5,300
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Sentra SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,815
|$6,346
|$7,709
|Clean
|$4,533
|$5,980
|$7,238
|Average
|$3,967
|$5,248
|$6,296
|Rough
|$3,402
|$4,516
|$5,354
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,409
|$5,883
|$7,194
|Clean
|$4,150
|$5,544
|$6,754
|Average
|$3,632
|$4,865
|$5,875
|Rough
|$3,115
|$4,186
|$4,996
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,128
|$5,529
|$6,772
|Clean
|$3,886
|$5,210
|$6,358
|Average
|$3,401
|$4,572
|$5,531
|Rough
|$2,917
|$3,934
|$4,703