Estimated values
1990 Nissan 240SX SE 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,905
|$4,998
|$6,661
|Clean
|$1,682
|$4,426
|$5,902
|Average
|$1,237
|$3,281
|$4,383
|Rough
|$792
|$2,137
|$2,863
Estimated values
1990 Nissan 240SX XE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,751
|$4,830
|$6,487
|Clean
|$1,546
|$4,277
|$5,747
|Average
|$1,137
|$3,171
|$4,268
|Rough
|$728
|$2,065
|$2,788