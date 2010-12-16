Used 1990 Nissan 240SX for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan 240SX searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan 240SX
Read recent reviews for the Nissan 240SX
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.730 Reviews
Report abuse
jamiedsmith,12/16/2010
My first car was a black 1990 model 240SX with the five speed manual transmission. It had 170K miles on it and was twelve years old. I drove the car for five years with minimal repairs. When I sold the car it had $260K miles on it and was in rough shape. It still drove and shifted perfectly, but the headlights would not longer go down, the paint was peeling off the car in chunks, and the seats were comming appart. If I could do things over, I would have kept the car and invested the money I threw away on a newer Hyundai in it.