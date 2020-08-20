Used 1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport for Sale Near Me
12 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 189,125 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 115,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950
- 190,150 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,500
- 173,740 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,000
- 121,509 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,495
- 152,605 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,950
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,988
- 149,894 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,495
- 127,350 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
- 133,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,995
- 78,568 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 115,291 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Montero Sport searches:
Showing 1 - 12 out of 12 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero Sport
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Montero Sport
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating433 Reviews
Report abuse
gwumbles,02/28/2013
1998 bought in 99 with 12000 miles, dealer demo. Just passed 300000, done little preventative maintenance, everything original except tires, battery and oil and air filters. Used as work vehicle last 5 years, lived in cold and snow in New York and the heat in Atlanta. Has never broke down, did run out of gas once but i guess thats not Mitsubishis fault. Got 38 miles on highway when low fuel light on before it ran out. Never serviced transmission but still shifts like new. Engine uses oil and has a leak. Obviously a vehicle should be serviced and maintained and we are probably very lucky but i would take this over a Chevy any day.