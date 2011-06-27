Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$788
|$1,247
|$1,477
|Clean
|$707
|$1,118
|$1,329
|Average
|$543
|$860
|$1,032
|Rough
|$380
|$603
|$735
Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$690
|$1,213
|$1,477
|Clean
|$618
|$1,088
|$1,329
|Average
|$475
|$837
|$1,032
|Rough
|$333
|$586
|$735
Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$645
|$1,197
|$1,477
|Clean
|$578
|$1,073
|$1,329
|Average
|$444
|$826
|$1,032
|Rough
|$311
|$578
|$735
Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$874
|$1,293
|$1,501
|Clean
|$784
|$1,159
|$1,350
|Average
|$603
|$892
|$1,048
|Rough
|$422
|$625
|$747
Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$500
|$1,147
|$1,477
|Clean
|$448
|$1,028
|$1,329
|Average
|$345
|$791
|$1,032
|Rough
|$241
|$554
|$735